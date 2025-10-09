Hearts and Hibs played out the Edinburgh derby last weekend and it ended in dramatic fashion.

Craig Halkett’s volleyed effort off a Sabaj Kerjota cross in second half stoppage time was enough for the Jambo to beat their rivals 1-0 at Tynecastle last weekend. While top of the Premiership table Hearts have now six of their seven games so far with Kilmarnock up next, Hibs are without a win since the opening day against Dundee, with five consecutive draws heading into the Gorgie battle.

Both sides of Edinburgh have been discussed on Open Goal, with former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday now predicting maroon success over Celtic in their clash later this month. He feels it’s a game Derek McInnes’ side need to win if they are to prove their title credentials.

Can Hearts beat Celtic?

Now at Motherwell, Halliday said: “It was all kind of frantic. It made it entertaining in a way, because it was on edge all the time, but I think both managers said it wasn't much quality. That's the boy Kerjota that's came off the bench. He's kind of one of the signings that we've not really seen yet. He comes on and just whips that ball into the back stick for the goal. I think Hearts will beat Celtic at Tynecastle in two weeks.

“See for any kind of hope of a title race, Hearts need to win that game at Tynecastle, that's what I think. If Celtic win and go ahead of Hearts on the table, you just feel as if it's going to get to the point where they're just going to stretch the lead over time. If Hearts win and it goes to five points, say Hearts even lose a couple of games and then by January they're one point behind, you know what I mean?

“It's still quite close, so I actually think they need to win that game to kind of stay within it. I'm not having for one minute they're not talking about it in the dressing room. They have to be. Obviously Rangers are where they are and Celtic are no... I still think Celtic will get to that level that they usually are, but they're no there the now.

How can Hibs revive their form?

Ex-Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan was impressed by Hibs’ performances in European qualifiers but reckons confidence will come when the issue of too many draws is cut out. Mallan said: “It doesn't matter where either team is in the league. If one's dominating, if one's top of the league, one's bottom of the league, when it comes to an Edinburgh derby and any other derby, it's still 50-50. One team could be s***, and then it comes to that game and they could still win it.

“There never is really much quality. The only quality that usually comes from it is a goal. Those games aren't always frantic, fast-paced, with the crowd on top of you. You'll probably see that in the next few derbies anyway. I think that's the way it'll go. Last year, they got that draw with Aberdeen, and then kicked on with confidence. The confidence comes. This year, they're just drawing too many games.

“The wins aren't coming and the goals aren't coming. Boyle was flying last year. He's not really doing it so much this year. Even in Europe they've played so well. Those big teams, like Legia Warsaw and stuff, they were brilliant. Some of the players they brought in came in and they were brilliant. So you're thinking, going off of those European games, are they going to kick on and do well in the league again but too many draws.”