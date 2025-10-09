Hearts have implemented Jamestown Analytics in their transfer work.

Livingston boss David Martindale has revealed he had a star signed by Hearts this summer brought to his attention - by a recruitment app built with Tynecastle inspiration.

The Lions are taking a leaf out of the Jambos book, who have been using investor Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics in their transfer business. It has helped Hearts unearth hidden gems like Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis who have helped head coach Derek McInnes guide the club to the Premiership’s top spot after seven games.

Martindale and Livingston now have similar at Almondvale after investing six figures into developing an app that is specific to the manager and his club. Braga is one player who was brought to his attention on the system after his form in Norway with Aalesunds FK, and the Livingston leader insists it’s the route his club must go.

Speaking on his app, Martindale said: "Look at Bournemouth, Brentford and Hearts loads of clubs use this and it's clearly the way forward. It's the next part of our evolution. We're building our own algorithm and app specific to me and Livingston.

"Six figures is a big investment for us and it'll be up and running for the winter market. Just now, if you get 51 per cent right in transfers, you're doing OK. With this system, we're now looking at 50,000 players in 35 leagues. I've got all their metrics and data on a weekly basis.

"All of it gets fed into our analytics and that will help improve our success rate. We also now have a full-time digital recruitment analyst who is constantly bringing names to us, which we simply couldn't afford before.

Derek McInnes on Claudio Braga

“There can still be operator error - what data are you looking at? What weighting do you give different leagues? We've been strength-testing our system on last year's data, and one of the boys highlighted is now at Watford for £4million. Claudio Braga also flagged up in it and he is now at Hearts. So we're confident it can work."

McInnes said of Braga after his Hearts account was opened in the Premier Sports Cup versus Hamilton Accies: “He is a crowd-pleaser; he's like a wee Labrador, isn't he, running about? And he just loves that affection from his team-mates, he loves the affection from the supporters, and he'll work hard to get it.

"The one thing you can guarantee about him is he's going to work hard in a Hearts shirt. We want more than just the effort; we also need the quality and the goals, and it was good that he managed to play his part in getting himself a goal and then obviously assisting wee James Wilson. I thought he was a bright spark when he came on. When you've got tired defenders, and it's the same for our boys, you've got to be ready for those changes. Most managers will change strikers at some point in the game and defenders have got to be ready for it. And I thought Braga was bright as a button when he came on.”