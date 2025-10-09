The investor into Hearts has already piled near £10m into the Premiership side.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hearts hero with working knowledge of Tony Bloom reckons the Brighton chairman will put more capital into Gorgie this winter - if title aspirations can be sustained.

The owner of Premier League side Brighton has provided his recruitment tool, Jamestown Analytics, for use at Tynecastle and invested £9.86m into the Premiership side heading into this season. He wants to a win a Premiership title within a decade and sees no reason why second place cannot be achieved this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts head into October’s international break top of the table with six wins from seven games, 11 points clear of Rangers, with debate surging over whether Derek McInnes’ side can split the Old Firm. David Weir won the Scottish Cup in 1998 at Hearts but more recently, has been working behind the scenes at Brighton with Bloom. He initially joined Brighton as a pathway development manager in 2018 and was promoted to assistant technical director, before becoming the leading man after Dan Ashworth’s exit three years ago.

Will Tony Bloom invest more into Hearts?

Weir left his role at Brighton last month but is still full of praise for a man he worked with closely, and senses that if Hearts are still seriously involved in a title race come the January transfer window, Bloom will splash out further to strengthen that bid. Islam Chesnokov is already set to bolster the winger department for the second half of the season.

On whether or not onlookers should take Bloom at Hearts seriously, Weir responded on Sky Sports: “Yeah, definitely. He’s not a man who says things he doesn’t mean. He is very aggressive in his targets. He wants to be successful in whatever he does, whether it’s his business or it’s his football club. Or horses. Whatever he is doing, he wants to be successful.

“By setting targets and being aggressive in that regard, he sets the bar really high, and he puts pressure on people to achieve that. There will be a push there, and there will be a challenge. You definitely wouldn’t bet against him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What David Weir said about working with Tony Bloom

“Tony will invest, and he will continue to invest. They have made a good start. If that start continues into January, then they will go again and really push it, because he sees an opportunity.”

Weir said after his Brighton exit: “It is the right time for me to leave, but I will reflect on an incredible period with the club, and I am really proud of what we have achieved — especially introducing some special players to the Premier League and our European adventure. I had an excellent mentor in Dan Ashworth before stepping into the role, and I’ve also had the privilege of working with three exceptional men’s head coaches in Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian Hurzeler.

“It has been a pleasure working with our women’s first-team head coaches, most recently Dario Vidosic. The club has an incredible amount of talent across both the men’s and women’s squads, while the academy works so hard to develop future talent which will serve the club well. I’d like to thank the coaches, players and the staff for their help and support throughout my time at Brighton & Hove Albion, they have all worked so hard to help the club progress. I’ll always be grateful to Tony, Paul Barber and the board for giving me the opportunity at Brighton, and I would like to wish everyone well for the future.”