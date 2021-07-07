Bologna 'set enormous asking price for Aaron Hickey' as Celtic chase former Hearts star

Former Hearts star Aaron Hickey has been attracting interest this summer. Picture: SNS

The left-back has been heavily linked with a return to Celtic whom he grew up supporting and played for at youth level before making the move to Tynecastle in 2018.

It had been believed the Glasgow club were closing in on a £3.5 million deal to bring the 19-year-old back to Scotland, though Italian newspaper Il Resto del Carlino now report Bologna are not prepared to sell their 2020 summer signing after an impressive debut campaign that was ultimately cut short by injury.

In an attempt to ward off potential suitors, including Napoli and Fiorentina, they have set their asking price at double what Celtic are prepared to pay.

They are particularly keen to hold onto the Scot if Mitchell Dijks is sold this summer. The Dutch international is attracting interest from new Roma boss Jose Mourinho.

