It could see Celtic head to Hearts without several of their most experienced stars.

Celtic could be depleted in experienced numbers for Sunday’s crucial game against Hearts, after three midweek blows added to their issues.

Boss Brendan Rodgers was already forced to rule Daizen Maeda out of the Europa League clash at Parkhead against Sturm Graz due to back and hamstring complaints, with his participation in Gorgie far from certain. That fitness headache has turned into a quadruple issue after new issues surrounding Kelechi Iheanacho, Alistair Johnston and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Striker Iheanacho left inexperienced forward Johnny Kenny up front for almost all the game after going down inside a couple of minutes. Canadian international Alistair Johnston was returning from a hamstring injury at right-back but lasted 20 minutes before it appeared to remerge.

Celtic injury news latest

With all their subs used, the Hoops were unable to get centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers off the pitch before full-time, with physios treating an issue he had after Celtic had secured a 2-1 win. Rodgers has admitted to TNT Sports in a post-match interview that Johnston and Iheanacho’s injuries aren’t particularly positive as four of his most experienced players are thrown into doubt for Sunday’s game. Winger Jota is already out long term.

League leaders Hearts can go eight points clear of the champions with a win. Rodgers said: “Our problem was in the second half we could only make one substitution. So obviously Cam was struggling towards the end but we couldn't get him off because we'd already made the subs. Obviously you've got only three moments to make the subs in the game. The first two doesn't look great.

“It looks like hamstring but okay that's what happens. I thought that the guys that came in. I thought Colby Donovan for a young guy coming in, I thought he grew in the game and got better and was more secure as the game went on. He wants to go forward which is what we wanted. Johnny Kenny came in and ran his heart out and threatened him behind. He pressed the game and had a couple of wee moments in the box where he nearly got on the end of it. The guys came in and stood up to it really well.”

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic vs Sturm Graz

Rodgers added on the win: “It was a brilliant performance I thought. I mentioned beforehand that from setbacks you need that motivation to go and show that leadership. Obviously from pressure, which there was pressure coming into the game, you can make progress and I thought the players did that.

“I thought we were outstanding in the game and our attacking sense, the energy in the game was much, much more like what we would want. These players know how much I trust them.

“I think every now and then you have to be harsh to be clear. These are men. You're at a big club with competition and all the endeavours are critical. So sometimes you have to be harsh to be clear. I think it's different if the players don't know you're with them.