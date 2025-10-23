Celtic vs Hearts date switched as update provided on Jambos clash

Hearts face Celtic this weekend but also take on the champions in December.

Hearts’ fixture with Celtic at Parkhead has been moved, as it’s set for TV.

The Jambos face Brendan Rodgers’ champions this weekend in Gorgie for what is a hotly-anticipated clash. Derek McInnes’ hosts know that a win could leave them eight points clear of Celtic and cement their place as top dogs currently in the Premiership, and another battle with the Hoops comes in early December.

Sky Sports have now opted to take a piece of the action, with an announcement that they will broadcast the game live from Glasgow. Retaining its 3PM kick-off time, the game at Parkhead has been moved from Saturday December 6th to a day later on the 7th, as part of the latest fixture changes for television purposes.

An update from Hearts reads: “Our William Hill Premiership match away to Celtic has been selected for TV broadcast by Sky Sports. The men in maroon head to Glasgow on the first weekend in December and the match will now take place on Sunday, 7th December, kick-off remains 3pm. Further information regarding ticketing will be announced in due course.”

Talk has been ramping up over this weekend’s fixture but with Sturm Graz in the Europa League to tackle first, Rodgers has tried to quell the noise. He said when asked about the Hearts game in his pre-match presser: “I haven’t touched on that purely because it’s always about the next game.

“I think beyond and outside of coaching and managing, you look at the fixtures and you tend to look at how it maybe can look. But as a coach and manager in the modern game you can look no further than the next game, and that’s been our sole focus. We need to get our performance level to a higher level, and if we do that we’ll hopefully be in a better position.

Derek McInnes on Hearts vs Celtic

“I think Thursday night is the next game, and it’s a game where we had two home games on the spin in this competition and we wanted to take the points in those. We haven’t done that. We now come up against a really good team . Another big challenge for us and we’re going to be ready for that.”

McInnes meanwhile has been talking up how Hearts are sat heading into battle. He said: “You always go into a new club, normally as a manager, you go into a new club because things maybe aren't quite right, for one reason or another. It's your job as a staff to try and get it moving in the right direction, so a combination of that, the players' efforts, how the club have been in terms of support has been terrific.

“So I think if you look back to day one and said we'd be sitting here almost in November on the back of the performances, we'd be really pleased with that, but it's important that we all recognise the season's still in its infancy. We're only eight games in and while everybody else can talk and fans can get excited and rightly so and it's great that there's so many people enjoying what we're doing at the minute, from the professional part of it, we've got to just try and maintain good levels, keep trying to improve and see where it takes us and I do think a good gauge of that will come on Sunday.”