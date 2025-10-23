The Millwall gaffer has been talking what has been going on closer to home involving Hearts.

An EFL Championship boss has been left intrigued over what Hearts can achieve with the backing of Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom.

The minority investor at Tynecastle has fuelled talk of a Premiership title challenge and Derek McInnes’ side face champions Celtic in Gorgie this Sunday. Victory will move Hearts eight points clear of the Hoops in a statement of intent and plenty of debate has spawned from Bloom’s bullish vows on looking to split Old Firm dominance.

Former Scotland international Alan Brazil was catching up with Millwall manager Alex Neil on his time at The Den so far during a talkSPORT show, having spent much of his time since leaving his boss role at Hamilton during 2015 in England’s second tier. Attentions turned to Scotland’s fortunate wins in the October international break before Bloom’s Hearts investment came on the agenda. Neil is keeping an eye on developments with Rangers and Celtic currently working off the backfoot.

Alex Neil on Hearts title race debate

Brazil: “By the way, I don't know if you've seen the Scotland games, Alex. How did we win those two games is beyond me. Football just baffles you, doesn't it?”

Neil: “The best team doesn't always win the game. That certainly happens more and more often, particularly in the Championship as well. But listen, I'll take it, being a proud Scotsman, Steve Clarke’s done a brilliant job there. As long as we can try and get to the World Cup.”

Brazil: “That game against Greece, the first hour was like Real Madrid against Dundee. I'm like, what's going on here?”

Neil: “Yeah, the worry was we weren’t Real Madrid.”

Brazil: “Alex, just a quick one as well. What about Rangers and Celtic at the moment? Look, it's good for football up there that Hearts are suddenly up there and play Celtic at the weekend. Rangers have got another new manager. At the moment, it's all change up there.”

Neil: “Yeah, obviously both of the big clubs up there seem quite restless at the moment. Whether it be the board being an issue or the management situation. But yeah, again, Hearts obviously have got the investment now for Tony Bloom. I think that'll be interesting to see how that pans out across the season.”

Derek McInnes on Hearts vs Celtic

McInnes said ahead of the game: “I think we feel ready, I think the supporters feel ready for it, Tynecastle will be ready for it and hopefully we can put in a good result, because regardless of what we've done previously in the previous games and there's good results and some good performances up until now, it doesn't guarantee anything that when you play Celtic you've got to be on point and you're going to have to play really well to get anything from the game, but we're looking forward to it nonetheless.

“You always go into a new club, normally as a manager, you go into a new club because things maybe aren't quite right, for one reason or another. It's your job as a staff to try and get it moving in the right direction, so a combination of that, the players' efforts, how the club have been in terms of support has been terrific.

“So I think if you look back to day one and said we'd be sitting here almost in November on the back of the performances, we'd be really pleased with that, but it's important that we all recognise the season's still in its infancy.