The chairman at the selling club is convinced that his now former player will be a Hearts hit.

Valur chairman Björn Steinar Jonsson insists Tomas Bent Magnusson pounced on a chance to join Hearts after becoming their eighth arrival.

Backed by Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics software in the summer market, the midfielder has been brought in on a three year deal from the Icelandic side for a five figure fee. He is the latest arrival after right-back Christian Borchgrevink, winger Alexandros Kyziridis, forward Claudio Braga, midfielder Oisin McEntee, striker Elton Kabangu, centre-back Stuart Findlay and winger Sabah Kerjota as new arrivals. Forward Pierre Landry Kabore is likely to take the tally to nine in days ahead.

While a relative unknown to most Hearts supporters, Valur’s leading man is in doubt that Magnusson is bound to become a Gorgie success. He has revealed in a statement how the midfielder showed his desire to make a move to Hearts reality, while wishing him a fond farewell.

Why star was so keen to join Hearts

Jonsson said: “Like we have said there is no desire to sell from us a key man but when such opportunities arise we of course support our man in it. We got an acceptable amount and Thomas of course jumped on the verge of going to the Scottish Premier League.

“We thank him for his great contribution to the club and are convinced that he will do well in a new place. Thomas is a good example of a player who came to us and grabbed the opportunity. The opportunities are certainly available with us when people work hard and know where they want to go, good things happen.

“We are in the fight for the top of the league and have reached the Cup finals so there are plenty of challenging matches ahead. We are getting players back from injuries and encourage Valurians to come to the stadium and support the boys.”

What Tomas Bent Magnusson said about Hearts

Speaking after his debut cameo against Aberdeen on Monday, Magnusson said: “It's a weight lifted off my shoulders. I can't really sum it up. It happened all really quickly and I'm just really happy that I made my debut. I can't wait to move on to the next game. It was crazy. The fans were crazy. I've never experienced like this before but it's great. If it's like this in every game, I can't wait for the next one.

“Getting off to a winning start, that’s the most important thing. It's a big club. The Scottish Premiership is a big league as well. When I heard that they wanted me, I couldn't really hesitate about coming out. After the contact was made with Valur back home, I spoke to the gaffer and Graeme Jones as well. They just told me what the plan was with the club and how they see everything moving forward.”