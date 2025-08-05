The pundit embraces Tony Bloom statement regarding challenging the Old Firm

Michael Stewart has asked a teasing Hearts and Rangers themed question as Tony Bloom’s investment rolls into Gorgie.

Most Hearts fans were left delighted when they heard that the majority shareholder at English Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion, would be investing £9.86m in their club. He has now made a statement at a question and answer event for the Foundation of Hearts, outlining that he’d be disappointed if at least one league title was not won with Hearts in the next decade.

Bloom also went on to say that it’s not good for Scottish football to be a “one or two club show” and that The Jambos could potentially come second as soon as this season. The statement of intent has gone down a treat with Hearts fans as well as with supporters across the board of non old firm sides.

Former Hearts midfielder turned outspoken pundit, Michael Stewart believes the statement from Bloom was a positive one and is refreshing for the Scottish game. Whereas his Premier Sports Social Club counterpart and former Rangers man, Alan Hutton wasn’t so sure.

Stewart believes Bloom statement will breed ‘greater interest’ in Scottish game

Speaking on the Social Club, Stewart said: “Forget even about Hearts fans, remember the way neutrals felt when Aberdeen went on an unbelievable run at the start of last season, it is exactly what is needed, I could not agree more with what Tony Bloom is saying.

“Greater competition breeds greater interest and it is brilliant to hear. Also you are talking about a guy who has a track record with clubs that he has been involved with, the main one being Union Saint Gilloise, he’s done brilliant with his connection at Como as well where he’s brought in players that have been sold for big money. For him to be coming out and talk about looking to win at least one title in the next decade, I think that is music to the ears of all neutrals in Scottish football.”

Stewart then went on to half-jokingly ask Alan Hutton if he thinks Hearts will win a title before Rangers, to which the former right back responded with a swift “no.”

Bloom’s track record speaks for itself

Whether you agree with Stewart or not, there is no denying that he is 100% accurate when talking about Bloom’s track record. Union Saint Gilloise hadn’t won a Belgian top tier title for 90 years and were languishing in the second division before Bloom came along and transformed them into Pro League champions last year.

Furthermore, during his time at Brighton he has turned them into a prominent Premier League side, who are arguably one of the best run clubs in the English top flight. The Seagulls have brought in talent such as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard over the past five years and have made a profit of over £200m on these players alone.