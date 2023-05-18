The 55-year-old is looking for his next opportunity but has revealed, however, that his preference is is still to work in England. Wilder was sacked by Middlesbrough earlier this season and then recorded just three wins during his temporary stint in charge of Watford, which ended at the conclusion of the EFL Championship season.

The former Sheffield United boss is now looking for his next job and is one of the names to have been linked with the Tynecastle vacancy along with Naismith. He is understood to have held talks with Aberdeen earlier in the year when Jim Goodwin was dismissed, but has revealed he still harbours ambitions of managing in English football.

Outgoing Watford manager Chris Wilder applauds the fans at the end of the last Sky Bet Championship game of the season

In an interview with the Watford Observer, Smith said: “I’m having a week off now, and although this has been a challenging last 12 months it’s been one that I can massively reflect upon first and foremost. Then I’ll go again. My hunger, desire and work ethic hasn’t changed. It was there all the time I was at Watford. I slept at night knowing I put every ounce I had into it.

“Whatever has happened in this last year will stand me in good stead, and I still want to manage at the top end of English football. My passion for that is still there. If you’re so bruised and battered that you lose your appetite, and instead of getting into work at 7.30 you’re getting in at 9, and you find yourself taking shortcuts – if I ever get to that stage then I’ll know that’ll be time to come out of it.”

