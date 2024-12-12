Copenhagen vs Hearts: How to watch, TV channel, live-stream and kick-off time for Conference League battle
Hearts are in Conference League action on Thursday when they face Copenhagen.
The Danish side will pose a firm test for Neil Critchley’s side who are seeking a win to all but clinch progress out of the revamped league phase. Their six-game stretch concludes next week at Tynecastle against Petrocub.
Head coach Neil Critchley said: “They're a strong team, A very good team, the best team we've met in this competition so far. Technically they're very good, they have a clear way of playing, a clear identity, in and out of possession. We know we have to be good in all aspects of our game, but we've played well in Europe and we'll need to play well tomorrow night but it's a great challenge in a fantastic stadium.
“It's very exciting, we can't wait for the game. Sometimes the best form of defence is to attack. If we just come here and try to park the bus then that'll be an issue, we've got to try and play our game as well and try and do our very best to control the game when we have those chances.
“We know we're going to have to be good without the ball because we're playing against a good team technically who control the game but also we have to be good on the ball as well, when we win the ball back we have to make sure that we don't just turn it over and give it straight back otherwise it'll be a long evening, we have to have our courage and brave and play our football and try and make it our game as best as we can.”
Here’s all you need to know for the game in Denmark.
What time is Copenhagen vs Hearts?
Hearts kick-off their Conference League game at the Parken Stadium on Thursday, December 12th, with kick-off at 17:45 GMT.
Yes. The game is being broadcast via TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 5pm. Supporters can stream the game via Discovery+’s website or app at £30.99 per month.
