Hearts' Zander Clark (L) and Craig Gordon (R)

Both Hearts goalkeepers are looking to go to Euro 2024 next month.

He knew he was in for a Hearts battle when he arrived - but Craig Gordon has nothing but praise for goalkeeping counterpart Zander Clark.

Both shot-stoppers will hope to play against Rangers this afternoon in the final Premiership match of the season, with the pair bidding for a spot at Euro 2024 with Scotland. Clark has been the club’s number one in the league for the most part since Gordon’s serious leg break in December 2022, but the veteran has started the last couple of league games vs Dundee and St Mirren.

The 41-year-old has also been the cup goalkeeper for head coach Steven Naismith. Arriving into Gorgie after a cup double with St Johnstone, Gordon knew that he would be competing with a strong keeper for the starting spot, but he’s determined to try and make that his again. He said: "Zander’s had a good season, especially in the latter months.

“Sort of since I came back into the first team squad he's been part of a really good team, a really settled team and defence. That is probably something that helped him and went against me as everything was so settled. It was a difficult time to make a change and he's managed to stay in the team. He's been solid and made it difficult for me.

"I knew that when he signed that he was a good goalkeeper and that it would be a good battle. I knew it when he came in. I am looking forward to next season and getting pre-season under my belt. Coming back and seeing if I can start the season as the preferred choice and that is my focus going into next season.

“It is good to have this run of games towards the end of the season. I think if I play both me and Zander have had six games each since the beginning of March. We have shared it equally for three months which is a good position for me.

“You want to play a run of games. It's been good for me to have that and not just in the games, the recovery during the week and preparation to play again. That has all felt good and I know I can do that. My body has felt good and I have recovered well between games. Everything for me feels good and I am getting stronger all the time, ready to push on heading into this summer, and beyond."

Going to Euro 2024 with Scotland would no doubt rank high in Gordon’s achievements when he looks back on his successful career. He returned to the squad in March and with Norwich City’s Angus Gunn now the number one for national team head coach Steve Clarke, the Hearts keeper is certain he can be that man again.

Gordon said: “It's a very different situation to anything I have faced before in my career to be in this place where I don't really know what is happening going into the summer.

“From my point of view and my mentality, what I think is that I can be part of that Scotland team and challenge for the number one position. I still feel I can do that. I still feel I can play at the top level and be the number one for Scotland. That is my mentality and that will never change.

"You've got to prove yourself all the time, no matter what. Whether that is coming back from injury, getting older or coming through a bad run of form. You have to continually prove yourself throughout your career. You have always, always got to prove yourself but it depends on what you are proving yourself against.

“I think a lot of this leading up to a major championship will be on the mental side. Playing in big games and being able to produce on the big occasion. I have been lucky enough to play in lots of big games in my career and do well in them.