Everything to know ahead of Hearts vs Rangers this weekend.

Hearts have just one game remaining before their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season comes to an end. With third place secured a while ago, the Jambos have been enjoying their lead over Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Dundee in the top six.

Steven Naismith’s final challenge of the season will see his side take on Rangers for one last home game before the summer break. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash ahead of this weekend.

When is Hearts vs Rangers?

Hearts will host league runners-up Rangers at Tynecastle Park this Saturday (May 18th) as one of the early kick-offs to get the weekend underway. The clash will kick-off at 12.30pm, along with Dundee vs Kilmarnock and Celtic vs St Mirren.

Is Hearts vs Rangers on TV?

Unfortunately, Hearts vs Rangers has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, fans will be able to watch highlights from the match on Sportscene via BBC Scotland at 7.15pm. The programme will also be shown again at 11.35pm on BBC One Scotland following Match of the Day.

Is there a Hearts vs Rangers live stream?

There is no live stream available to UK viewers for this match. Fans will be able to tune in to live audio coverage though, through either club channel or BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound programme. Coverage for the latter will go live at 12pm on Saturday.

Hearts vs Rangers referee and VAR

Officiating the clash at Tynecastle will be Don Robertson as match referee while David Dickinson will take on VAR duty.

Hearts vs Rangers team news

Hearts have three players ruled out due to injury and two in doubt ahead of their clash with Rangers. Craig Halkett (knee), Calem Nieuwenhof (hamstring) and Peter Haring (knee) will all be out of contention, while Stephen Kingsley is a doubt due to a leg nerve issue. Jorge Grant was absent for the Jambos’ midweek result against St Mirren due as a result of illness, but could return to face Rangers.