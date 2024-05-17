Hearts head coach Steven Naismith

The Hearts head coach has been looking ahead to the final game of the season against Rangers

Steven Naismith can now see the funny side of a Hearts narrative earlier this season - now he’s ready to see his young side kick on from a strong campaign.

The Jambos round off their 23/24 Premiership campaign against Rangers on Saturday. Third place is already sealed and with that the riches of Europa League or Europa Conference League football, after the team overcame a slow start to enjoy an impressive term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naismith started the season with the title of technical director, with Frankie McAvoy holding head coach, before he assumed the head coach mantle in September 2023. The former Scotland international had a spell as interim boss last season, and reflecting on his first full season at the Tynecastle helm, he admits it’s been quite the journey.

He said: "I've enjoyed it. It seems a long time ago now, the start of the season, the structure and set-up - what's funny is the narrative around that. It was so far from the truth - 'the players don't know who they are talking to' - it's funny looking back at it.

“We just got off to a slow start. Simply that was it. It was a new squad together. Through it all I've enjoyed it, even when we weren't winning games because training was good. They were definitely learning.

“There was loads of frustration with the results because I do know in football that it's small margins. If those results don't turn, inevitably change happens, but I was really confident given the quality of the players we had. We've gone through this season missing a massive amount of experience in the squad. We've dealt with it, we've gone on good runs. Overall for me, it's been a really good season. It's been full-on but I've enjoyed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn't so much that 'we got results and that was it'. A big result like Celtic away gives you confidence but whether that's the first week of the season or the last, it gives you confidence. But it was just time. We beat Livingston 1-0 at home, scored 76 minutes I think, we battered them for the whole game, we were attacking a lot but didn't find that moment.

“For me the joy of having the patience of having to wait for the moment to come, getting the goal, for me is a big moment. Kilmarnock away in the cup, big moment, but not one of them is the thing that changed. Time and having a good group of players who are willing to listen and willing to put the work in, that's what made us become a good team.”

He continued: “Everybody's got their own narrative. Every week people jump on what they want to say to suit themselves. That is it. But a lot of them haven't managed, they haven't coached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's easy saying 'you just need to do this and that' but some of the best managers get it wrong. It's harder to do it and get your point across, explain it and build a team. It's easier to say it than do it. I've been in the game long enough and understand that these people need to make themselves relevant and that's what you sign up for.”

With a young nucleus within his squad, Naismith is optimistic about Hearts heading into the summer and pre-season. He explained: “What really excites me is what we've got out of the younger players this season. We've made Kenneth's loan permanent and I think he's a massive prospect.

“Hopefully he can get to the Copa America and cap off a good season. Calem Nieuwenhof has come in and was really good and he'll be back for pre-season. All those players that have come in, plus Macauley Tait, Aidan Denholm, James Wilson, they're not starting and having to go through that naïve stage of getting to grips with Scottish football, first-team football.

“Most of our squad has had a good season and at their age, they are only going to get better. That's why we're in a good place now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts are yet to beat Rangers this season. Naismith is eyeing a strong end to the season which would cap off a positive campaign. He added: “It’s probably the last thing we can try to achieve. The games have been close. There’s been the one game that wasn’t close, but the games have been tight, and it’s been small details within the games that have cost us.