Lewis Neilson has completed a loan move to St Johnstone. | SNS Group

Former Hearts boss Craig Levein is delighted to have got the deal over the line

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein has described Hearts youngster Lewis Neilson as a great addition to his team as he continues his development by completing a season-long loan move to McDiarmid Park.

Levein, who managed Hearts from 2017 to 2019, has never worked directly with the 21-year-old but will be familiar with the youngsters talents after keeping close tabs on him in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saints boss describes Neilson as an ‘exciting defensive prospect’ and was also quick to highlight the Dundee United academy graduate's incredible versatility, which he claims was a factor that he found very attractive as he sheds light about why the transfer has taken place.

The 59-year-old explained: “One of the big things that appeals to me about Lewis is the number of positions he can play. He can play as a right centre-back, a right-back, a right-wing back and a central midfielder. So there’s real versatility there and that was one of the things I found very attractive.

“Lewis is a good player. I remember seeing him in a few European games for Hearts and being impressed at the way he played. He’s a big lad, a real unit so he will definitely add to our squad, I have no doubts about that. He’s done a pre-season with Hearts and did the running with us this morning, so he looks in great shape.”

Neilson told the St Johnstone website: “After speaking to Hearts my next step was just to play as many games as I can and playing in the Scottish Premiership is huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When St Johnstone wanted to take me it was a no brainer. It seems like a great group of boys so I am excited to get started. I have never worked under the manager but I have heard a lot of good things. I think the style of play is really going to help my game.

“I am sure this loan spell will help me and I hope I can help the club too. I am delighted to be in and get a full week of training before our league opener against Aberdeen. It is an exciting opening game.”