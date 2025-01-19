Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former manager has been left stunned by a current Hearts player.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Levein has been left marvelling over one particular Hearts player enjoying an impressive season to date.

The former manager and player was on BBC punditry duties on Friday night as the Jambos won 4-1 in the Scottish Cup away at Brechin City. Neil Critchley’s side overcame a shock opener for the hosts by responding through a lovely Yan Dhanda strike before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New signing Elton Kabangu’s double plus an own goal by Kevin McHattie sealed progress to the fifth round. James Penrice was again involved, building on what has been a strong season for the left-back since swapping Livingston for Gorgie.

His performances have been praised by fans, pundits and head coach Critchley for his stellar displays this campaign. Levein has also been left raving over the defender as attentions now turn back to the Premiership next weekend at home to Kilmarnock.

Hearts find themselves in 11th place but with just seven points splitting fifth - a potential European spot - and the Jambos, there is still plenty to play for. Penrice’s form has been key to what they have been able to get out of the left-hand-side of the pitch.

Levein said: “Penrice has caught my eye all season. We're at the side of the pitch here in which he was playing in the second half, and the amount of energy he puts in, the amount of runs he makes, that you actually, if you're watching the ball, you don't see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is constantly up and down and up and down and up and down, and his confidence has grown enormously this year. And when he gets into an area where he puts the ball in the box, invariably, they're very good crosses.”