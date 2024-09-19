Critical period at Hearts with unity, bravery and people under the microscope

SNS Group

Head coach Steven Naismith is confident of picking up Premiership points

Domestic unrest is troubling Hearts ahead of their UEFA Conference League campaign. Bottom of the Premiership and winless since 11 May, the Capital club are engulfed in a form crisis threatening to undermine their entire season. The next three league games are critical, starting at St Mirren on Saturday.

The trip to Paisley precedes Ross County’s visit to Tynecastle Park, then it’s a 5,300-mile journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen via Baku, where Hearts play Dinamo Minsk in the first of six Conference League ties. They travel straight to Pittodrie from Azerbaijan to finish this block of games before October’s international break. With one point on the board so far, no-one in Gorgie needs reminded of the significance of the next few matches.

Head coach Steven Naismith watched his side deliver a diligent and organised performance at Celtic Park last week. He is keen to derive positives despite the 2-0 defeat. He is confident players are responsive to coaching methods and haven’t downed tools.

Aspects of improvement in Glasgow must be harnessed, reproduced and enhanced in Paisley this weekend in order to get Hearts’ season going. Naismith and his coaching staff are under the microscope along with the playing squad. He firmly believes his team are poised to gather points and move up the league.

“Everything we do, I look at it all individually. I can certainly see the positives,” Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “I've been at teams where confidence is that low that no player looks like they are trying - no players are willing to take a brave touch or make a brave pass or work really hard. I see a lot of effort from our players and a lot of unity within the group.

“Saturday's performance was another one where we restricted Celtic at times and frustrated them. It's small margins that have cost us. Some of them are not to do with us as a team. Saturday's game was not one that was going to define our season. We need to pick up results, that's ultimately where we are at. In the next month, I believe we will.”

The return of Congolese midfielder Beni Baningime is an important factor for Hearts. His composure and influence was clear against Celtic, and he looked sharp despite missing all of pre-season training through injury. “I thought he was excellent. He brings a calmness,” said Naismith. “In the moments in the first half when we really managed to stop Celtic having pressure or we got a bit of control, Beni was at the heart of it. He did really well to last as long as he did. He is a big player for us and it's exciting to have him back.”

Central defender Craig Halkett returned to the starting line-up against Dundee United and retained his place against Celtic. Frankie Kent was left out following a bout of illness. “We've got competition and that's the biggest thing,” said Naismith. “We could have risked Frankie last week. He was desperate to be involved and show that he is up for the fight, but it wasn't a risk worth taking. You are going to Celtic Park, you know he's been ill and he isn't going to be 100 per cent.

“Halks played and I thought the back three did really well. They were switched on, they were compact, their communication was good. We have good competition so every player needs to be at it for every minute to stay in the team.”