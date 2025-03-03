Anger at Tynecastle, transfers to come, but first there are league and cup priorities

Palpable anger from Hearts supporters trudging out of Easter Road’s Dunbar End is uncommon down the years. Any Jambo will tell you their team enjoys a strong record away at Hibs and generally turn up there expecting to win. Quite often, they do just that. From John Robertson to Wayne Foster, Rudi Skacel to Aaron Hickey, there are numerous maroon heroes from trips to Leith. Sunday was therefore something of a jolt; a shock to the system which enraged many fans.

Hearts surrendered rather meekly in a 2-1 defeat to Hibs, it must be said. Martin Boyle’s early opening goal was a straightforward punt up the park which the visitors failed to defend. Right-back Gerald Taylor was particularly culpable, but more on that later. Jorge Grant lashed a quick equaliser and Hearts controlled the first half without creating endless scoring chances. Hibs seized hold after the interval, and further poor defender allowed Jack Iredale to produce a dipping 20-yard strike to win the game. On that occasion, Lawrence Shankland allowed him too much time.

Hearts have now won only one of their last eight meetings with Hibs, who recorded successive league derby wins for the first time in 16 years following their success at Tynecastle Park on Boxing Day. The Gorgie support are rightly aggrieved and vented their fury at full-time on their way out of Easter Road on Sunday. Amid the backlash, some are calling for head coach Neil Critchley to be sacked, which isn’t going to happen. He was appointed on a three-year contract last October and has overseen reasonable improvement.

Hearts arrived at Easter Road with only one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions, although closer examination of their big-game record this term does generate some concern. They lost 2-0 and 4-1 against Celtic, drew 0-0 with Rangers before losing 1-0 and 3-1, and drew 1-1 with Hibs before consecutive 2-1 defeats. Three matches against Aberdeen have produced a 3-2 loss, a 1-1 draw and a 0-0 draw.

New signings and tweak to the team were necessary in January to ease relegation fears, and there are more changes to come at Tynecastle. The right-back area needs urgent attention this summer. Teenager Adam Forrester is still developing and may need a loan spell to hone his game next season. Taylor, 23, returned from four months out with a knee injury in January. There are questions over the Costa Rican’s defensive concentration and suitability for Scottish football. Hibs’ first goal on Sunday demonstrated the above as he reacted slowly to Martin Boyle sprinting through for the long ball.

UEFA prize money is a massive financial reward for who finishes behind Celtic and Rangers

At the moment, it looks doubtful if Hearts will invoke their option to convert Taylor’s loan from Deportivo Saprissa into a permanent transfer at the end of the season. A new right-back is the obvious solution. Might the versatile Lewis Neilson be a more effective short-term option meantime? He started two Hearts matches at centre-back last month and is also experienced at right-back. Although not as attack-minded as Forrester or Taylor, he may be able to help solve a quandary there with more defensive focus.

Creativity in midfield and pace on the flanks are other attributes Hearts will look to add to their squad for season 2025/26. There is clearly plenty work for the data experts at Jamestown Analytics to be getting on with. Yet, despite Sunday’s result and the subsequent fallout, it is worth retaining perspective on the here and now for Hearts. This season, without question, hasn’t been good enough so far. Critchley took over from Steven Naismith, steadied the ship and may yet have more to offer next year. This year is far from done, though.

There is plenty still to be decided and Hearts are firmly in the mix, both in the Premiership in Scottish Cup. They are now on a run of two losses in their last 12 games. Those statistics remain encouraging, but only if they regain momentum quickly. Management and players know there is lots left to play for and that they are still in control of their own destiny.

This Friday is a chance to reach the cup semi-finals when struggling Dundee visit Tynecastle. The Dens Park side recorded one win, five losses and a draw in their last seven games. In the league, Critchley’s side are very much still in pursuit of a European place. They are seventh in the table, seven points behind third-placed Hibs and six adrift of fourth-placed Aberdeen. Finishing third is not out of the question, plus they are three games away from winning the cup for the first time since 2012.

The prize for lifting the aforementioned silverware is enormous, both in terms of prestige and financial gain. The Scottish Cup winner secures a coveted Europa League play-off spot for next season, which guarantees Conference League phase football in the event of defeat. It is worth upwards of £5m in UEFA prize payments. That reward would go to the team finishing third in the Premiership only if Celtic win the cup [because they would enter the Champions League]. Otherwise, third place would provide entry to the Europa League second qualifying round. That route involves three two-legged ties to reach the league phase.

So, there is a strong argument for not throwing the baby out with the Gorgie bathwater. Indignation over the manner of defeat to Hibs is natural and very much essential so that lessons are learned to avoid a future repeat. Hearts need to perform better, and specifically defend better, in order to realise their ambitions. But those ambitions are still realistically achievable. It is that which must demand the most focus over the coming weeks.

