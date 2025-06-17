A Hearts contract extension has been confirmed as Derek McInnes says ‘we’re fortunate to have him.’

Ryan Fulton has signed a new contract at Hearts until the summer of 2027.

The former Liverpool youngster signed for the club last summer as back up to Craig Gordon and Zander Clark following a lengthy stint at Hamilton Accies. He filled in towards the end of the season after injuries to both stoppers and impressed in his outings.

Now it has been confirmed he will be sticking about in Gorgie until the end of the 26/27 Premiership season, and McInnes reckons the club are fortunate to have Fulton about. Hearts also have young goalkeepers Liam McFarlane and Harry Stone in the building.

Hearts contract extension confirmed

McInnes said: “It’s so important to have strong goalkeeping options to choose from and with Ryan committing his future to the club, we have that that strength and stability. I know from speaking to Paul Gallacher that Ryan is a top professional who gives his all in training and pushes his teammates to be better. Ryan had to be patient last season but I think everybody saw, when he was called into action, that he is a quality goalkeeper and we’re fortunate to have him.”

Fulton said: “I’m delighted to sign this extension; I’ve loved my time at Hearts. It’s a brilliant group of boys, and I’m fortunate to work with some brilliant goalkeepers. Last season was far from what we hoped it would be, so we now have a real chance to learn from that and come back stronger. We’re excited to get back for pre-season, work with the new management team, and try and be as successful as we can be.”

A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to confirm that Ryan Fulton has signed a one-year contract extension, subject to Scottish FA approval. The new deal will see Ryan remain in Gorgie until the summer of 2027. 29-year-old Ryan arrived at Tynecastle last summer following a seven-year association with Hamilton Accies, providing competition for the number one spot to Craig Gordon and Zander Clark.

Why Hearts player has signed new contract

“Although he had to be patient for his debut, Ryan played a key role when the moment came in May, registering a clean sheet and an assist as the men in maroon defeated Motherwell 3-0 at Tynecastle Park. He made two further appearances in the final matches of the campaign, helping Hearts to two clean sheets and six points as the Jambos finished seventh following their post-split fixtures.”

Fulton said after keeping a clean sheet in his debut vs Motherwell: “I wouldn't say an area, just all round and even a bit of confidence, being with the two of them, and keeping up with the two of them. That's been a big thing, because their two big names, especially up here in Scotland. So I feel my levels there with them every day, and obviously they're pushing me as much as I'm pushing them, so that's been good, because, when I came here I knew that I needed to hit the ground running. There's no second chances, there's no bedding your way in.

“It's like, I need to go, I need to be ready, especially because the eyes are on me. I’ve been privileged to work with them two guys. Obviously Craigie, what he's done in the game and stuff like that, and where Zander's at, obviously I can't ask for any two better people to be with as well as Gal. So I don't take it for granted, that's for sure. I come in here, I work hard, I try and keep the standards high, try and keep up with them and just see where it goes from there.

“I don't want to sit on the bench, I don't want to be a training keeper by any means, but I knew what I signed up for when I came here. I know the size of the club, I know what I was coming into, with the two boys in front of me. So, again, going forward, it may be different, but I don't know what the future holds. I knew what I came into, I knew I had to keep my head down, work hard, I might get a chance. It’s been a lengthy wait for me but today I finally got it and obviously it was nice to get a clean sheet.”