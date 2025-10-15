SPFL Premiership meeting at Rugby Park in front of Premier Sports cameras

Derek McInnes stressed he will walk into Rugby Park with his head held high after rebuilding Kilmarnock. The Hearts head coach is comfortable with his departure in May despite widespread criticism from Killie supporters. He guided the club from the Championship to the Europa League qualifying rounds during three and a half years in East Ayrshire, and will return for the first time with Hearts on Saturday.

The Edinburgh side are top of the Premiership, two points ahead of Celtic, and unbeaten in their first seven league matches. Kilmarnock are currently third under McInnes’ replacement, Stuart Kettlewell, but many fans have not forgotten their former manager leaving for Tynecastle Park. McInnes insisted he is happy with how he delayed speaking to Hearts until Kilmarnock were safe from relegation last season.

“Yes, I am. The only thing I was guilty of was wanting to speak to Hearts. I don't make any apologies for that,” he declared. “I know supporters don't like to hear that. I always felt this was a club that felt a good fit. When it was indicated to me Hearts were keen to speak, I said to my agent, I said to the club, I said to Billy [Bowie, majority shareholder]: ‘I'm going to make sure Kilmarnock are safe first before I even have any conversations with Hearts.’ That's how it was. I genuinely was trying to do the right thing and I feel good about that. I did the right thing by the club. We managed to make sure we stayed up with a couple of games to go, then I had the opportunity to speak to Hearts.”

Since arriving in the Capital with coaches Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, he has quickly transformed a team which finished seventh in last year’s Premiership into a strong outfit setting the early-season pace. McInnes explained some of his methods and offered Hearts supporters guarantees that he will never tolerate laziness and that their team will always play to win.

“I trust how we work. I think we're really demanding on the players and what we expect from them, but with that I think we're very fair and honest,” stated McInnes. “I don't want to come into work and not enjoy what we're doing. I want my players to wake up in the morning and they can't wait to get to work, but equally we're not going to accept bad practice. I won't accept lazy players, I won't accept a lazy approach to anything.

“You're in charge of a dressing room of people aged 16 to maybe players in their mid-30s. Everybody's got to be motivated in some way and I do feel when you come into a club, or any club that you work with, there are certain parallels and ways of working, non-negotiables, that you think is the right way to work. Normally players are really susceptible.

“You come into a club and players have maybe been on a wee bit of a downturn, the results haven't been great, sometimes it's not enjoyable when you're at a club where there's a demand on you, whether it's at Aberdeen, or St Johnstone when we took over, Kilmarnock, Hearts. When players feel as if they're underachieving and feel they are constantly getting criticised and the club’s not in a good place, you’ve got to grab that and try to drag performances out - make players feel better about themselves. So there are parallels when you go into a job, for most managers.

“I think I inherited a lot of real positive things here at Hearts. The training facility, great support from the board, and [sporting director] Graeme Jones, working closely with him. There’s the analytics, the recruitment, but also I think some things are underplayed. The strong start that we've had, a lot of people are saying it's about the investment, it's about this and it's about that. But ultimately it's down to players, who have still got to get over the white line and win games of football and turn up.

“They've turned up this season, they've done their work well, they've trained well, they've prepared well, and they've turned up well on a Saturday. I think the Hearts fans see that. Regardless if we've been really good in games or not quite hitting those highs, what they have got is that the team will always be competitive. We will always play to win a game. I can't always promise that we'll be good but you can expect that Hearts team all the time.”

McInnes detailed the lengths he and his coaches went to in order to guide Kilmarnock back to Scotland’s top division. He took charge in 2022 with the club fourth in the Championship following relegation the previous season. They secured promotion four months later and, in season 2023/24, finished fourth in the Premiership to secure European football for the first time in five years.

“There was work to be done at Kilmarnock. It was a club sitting fourth in the table. The home record was poor,” he admitted. “There were a lot of concerns about whether we had the squad to meet the demand. The demand was for the club to go straight back up. I think they had been a top-flight club for 27 years, something along those lines. It was the first time outwith the top league. The board had maintained a budget that was expecting of the team to go back up.

“The team was struggling one way or the other. It was a difficult situation because if you get promotion there's a lot of upside right away, but there was a lot of risk with taking it on. The first game was away at Queen of the South, down at Palmerston [Kilmarnock won 2-0]. It got us off to a strong start. Our home form, as it did a lot of the time at Kilmarnock and certainly that season, was really strong.

“For any team to be successful your home form needs to be good. If you can’t enjoy winning regularly at home then everything becomes so much more difficult. We managed to find a good rhythm at home. The fans started to believe and it all played out in the second-last game against Arbroath with an unbelievable ending. Kilmarnock is a Premiership club but found themselves in the Championship. A lot of people took a lot of pleasure in getting back to the Premiership.

“Then it was all about trying to consolidate again and build. That first season in the Premiership was a challenge but we managed to maintain our top-flight status, which I thought was always going to be a tough ask. The next season we cleared the decks a wee bit. I felt as if it was my squad and my team put together. What we did do was something special. It was a brilliant campaign. It's not easy for a club like Kilmarnock to finish fourth and get a European spot.

“We got the benefit of that with the European trips. There are ups and downs with every job, but for me there was loads of enjoyment from the job. It's a brilliant club with brilliant support. There were some really brilliant people there. I'm looking forward to catching up with some of my staff, who I still keep in touch with, and a lot of the key people there who work in and around the club.”

There remains a strong sense of satisfaction at the job done at Rugby Park. “I think you always back yourself,” said McInnes. “I had eight years at Aberdeen and I enjoyed the time off after that. I was enjoying doing what I was doing, getting to know my family again, getting to enjoy life, not be a football manager, and doing a bit of TV work. It was only really the last month or two when I was doing TV work and things like that, I started to get a wee bit dugout envy. I started to think more about the games, and started to get that itch again.

“When Tommy Wright [then-Kilmarnock manager] lost his job, I remember it came up on the Sky Sports ticker at home. I hadn't even considered applying. I didn’t put two and two together, then my agent said Kilmarnock had asked if I'd be interested in a chat. I went down and I liked the people, I liked how I felt once I came out of the room, and I thought: ‘Why not? Let's take it on.’ I'm so glad I did. I enjoyed my time there, there was a bit of risk with that but it was so rewarding.

“Every job is different. You normally get jobs because teams are struggling, or teams aren't meeting the demand. Very rarely do you get into a club because the club is doing well and flying. There's always issues but our job as managers is to go in and try and get the whole thing moving in the right direction. I felt we did that.”

Kettlewell has started encouragingly trying to continue McInnes’ work. Hearts’ visit includes plenty connotations but both managers will simply focus on the 90 minutes of football. “I know a lot of the players who are still playing regularly. Stuart's made his own signings and recruited well,” said McInnes.

“Stuart likes a back five, whether it's a 5-box-1 or a 5-3-2. He seems to have landed on a 5-3-2 more recently. The big lad [Marcus] Dackers from Salford [City], he’s 6ft 7in and can be a handful. Bruce Anderson, for me, is always going to be somebody who knows his way around about a penalty box and can score goals. With the right partner, I think Bruce can be as effective as he was for us.

“We always expect a tough game at Rugby Park. I always felt as a manager there that we wanted to make sure teams got exactly that. They expected it and we gave them that. Stuart’s team is similar in terms of how they've started confidently. There's been a familiarity with their shape and a familiarity with the team selection. I don't think there will be any real surprises. I don't think we will have any real surprises in terms of what we try to do and set up for them and, equally, I don't think we'll be too surprised at what they try to do. We do need to be wary of their energy. They've got good organisation and they've got good goal threats.”

