Hearts and Hibs’ clashes on Saturday in the Premiership have been assessed.

Hearts have been told they’ve proven the doubters wrong with their thumping of Dundee -as a verdict is cast on two Hibs decisions.

The Jambos responded to a 2-2 draw at St Mirren by thumping the Dark Blues 4-0 while Hibs were held by that scoreline at Livingston. It leaves Derek McInnes’ side top of the table by nine points while are third, but have drawn six of their 11 games this term, winning three.

Pierre Landry Kabore came into the team for Hearts, scoring twice, including a tap-in in the second half as he followed up on a dangerous Jambo attack. Neil McCann was on Sportscene analysing the match and reckons Hearts have a variety of options going forward, with Claudio Braga dropping out for Kabore.

Neil McCann on Hearts 4-0 Dundee

He said: “I just think they've got a brilliant thing going. A lot of people were looking as if the bubble had burst at St Mirren. But getting a draw isn't such a bad result, but it was how they pushed to try and get a win, and I think there's a freedom about the squad, there's a bravery about the manager to actually push bodies forward.

“Freshened it up, big players stepping out. But not only did he freshen up in terms of the personnel, he changed positions about it, which was really interesting. Completely different type of player for me (Kabore to Braga).

“There's four Hearts jerseys just operating in the little channel. Kabore was on it for a shot, and that just shows you the type of brain that a striker has. He's always on the front foot. It was just picking holes in Dundee all day for Hearts.”

VAR verdict on key Hibs decisions

VAR played a part in Hibs’ draw, as Kieron Bowie was ruled marginally offside as David Gray’s side looked to have killed the game off and Nicky Cadden was deemed to have handled the ball inside the box after a header back across the penalty area, Graham Carey converting the penalty. McCann added: “Big Kieran Bowie, I mean, this is a whisker offside. You can see a shot right across the pitch.

“He might be just leaning. It's a real, real big decision. It looks slightly on but when you see a still and you see the lines all drawn in, it looks maybe he's left shoulder just dipping. So, you know, you've got to give him there place. There's not a lot of light between the two colours there. They've called it offside and it was pivotal because when the ball is swung in at the box here, when we're looking at this almost as the camera's angle there, it doesn't look much because his hand looks right down at his side. You get a little angle from behind and his arm is away from the body. And I think it is the correct decision.

“This is the angle here you'll see. It's quite away from the body of Cadden. And look, it's up and it's away and you can absolutely understand why it's been given with the VAR. I don't think you can argue there and Graham Carey's got a wonderful left foot. He's actually telling the keeper where he's putting it but it's struck with such precision. Brilliant height, great power and it's a well-deserved point.”