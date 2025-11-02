The Hearts CEO has been talking what can be achieved at Tynecastle with Tony Bloom.

Andrew McKinlay is certain that Champions League football is bound for Hearts in the future - as the CEO insists Tony Bloom’s investment has put a rocket under Tynecastle ambition.

The Jambos romped to a 4-0 win over Dundee on Saturday to move nine points clear at the top of the Premiership, maintaining their undefeated start to the season. Brighton owner Bloom has invested in Hearts and has not been shy over his ambition, saying the title should be in sight within the next decade.

Amid their terrific start to the season, some are beginning to dream over whether that can be realised this season. McKinlay appeared on 5Live ahead of the Dundee and is convinced that a league title will be delivered to Hearts, and Champions League football along with it. He’s watched Bloom revolutionise Brighton and Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, and that is providing major Gorgie incentives.

Can Hearts win the Premiership?

He said: "It's dreamland and we're enjoying it. Scottish football gets criticised for having the two big teams dominating, and in the last decade maybe just one team dominating. "It's brilliant for Scottish football, but it's brilliant for Hearts. This time last year, we were bottom of the league and here we are at the top, so let's make the most of it.

"We're confident we're not just here for a short period and we can keep it going. Tony has brought a great deal of belief, when we look at how the analytics has been successful at other clubs. We genuinely believe that we've got a great opportunity. Now, I'm not saying we're going to win the league this year, but if we don't, this is not our one and only chance.

"We've got something really good going here and we believe we'll get better and better as the seasons go on. USG were almost relegated from the second tier and, within seven years, won the [Belgian] league and are now playing in the Champions League, so we're confident that at some point we will have Champions League music playing here. We will win the league, but whether it's this season or not, I don't know."

Derek McInnes on Hearts 4-0 Dundee

McInnes said on Sportsound post-match: "We're delighted with it. We said the point at St Mirren [in midweek] would be a brilliant and important point if we won - and that's the way it has been. A few weeks ago, we set a challenge to players, 'can we be above Celtic before we play them?'. And then 'can we be top of the league after the first round of fixtures?'.

"We've boxed off that little section now and we need to go again for the start of the next round. It's a good reference point for me in the sense of what can be done and there are some difficult fixtures amongst that, some difficult challenges, and I feel as though the squad's getting stronger.

"Once we got in front, and it was a brilliant goal from Lawrence, like all good teams I thought we never looked back from that. I'm delighted for big Landry to get off the mark. I thought he led the line brilliantly with Lawrence. We looked a wee bit leggy at times, but we were in charge of the game, which is the most important thing."