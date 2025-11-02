The former Hearts skipper and Dundee boss has reacted to being on the end of a Tynecastle battering.

Steven Pressley says Hearts inflicted two separate hammer blows on Dundee in a 4-0 Jambos rout.

The Tynecastle side are now nine points clear at the top of the Premiership after a Landry Pierre Kabore double was met with strikes by Lawrence Shankland and Tomas Magnusson. Dundee got through the first half hour with the game level before Shankland and Kabore struck before half-time and two set pieces opportunities were netted by Hearts over the 90 minutes.

Former captain and Dundee boss Pressley was staggered at how those were given up, having not conceded from corners all season before heading to Gorgie, with confidence from an unbeaten start for the hosts proving too hot to handle. Having bounced back from a 4-0 thumping off Aberdeen with a home win against Celtic, Pressley is now challenging his players to do the same as they look to do Hearts a favour by taking points off Rangers, who trail the Jambos by 14 points with a game in hand.

Steven Pressley on Hearts 4-0 Dundee

He said: "We came here with a genuine quiet belief around maybe getting a result. I thought we started the game reasonably aggressively in the first 30 minutes. But we lost a really poor goal and then a second one quite quickly after that.

"One of the biggest disappointments for me is we came into this game as the only side in the Premiership not to lose a goal from a corner and we lost two. The second goal was a real hammer blow. You could see the confidence around them and we really struggled to deal with that at times.

"When you come away to play the team that are top of the table, the one thing you can't do is lose two goals from set-plays. That's really disappointing for us because we really pride ourselves on that organisation. That made it a real uphill task for us. And we found ourselves on the end of a 4-0 defeat against a very good and confident Hearts side."

Steven Pressley on why Dundee struggled against Hearts

“That’s a massive frustration (attacking output). I’m not hiding from the fact that we have to create more opportunities. There’s no doubt. We’re trying to find a balance between staying in games, being competitive and creating opportunities.

“But it’s disappointing not to have a shot on target, of course it is. We had a really disappointing afternoon at Pittodrie, a very similar result. We responded in the best possible manner by winning the game against Celtic at Dens.

“We’ve got to demonstrate that same mentality, that same response, that same resilience. There’s no reason why we can’t respond in the best possible way next Sunday.”