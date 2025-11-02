The Hibs loanee has hit form away from Easter Road in the Scottish Championship

A Hibs loanee has been praised for his role in a stunning win at Scottish Championship level.

Jacob MacIntyre left Easter Road in September for a loan stint with Arbroath, who have returned to the second tier this campaign. The part-time side at Gayfield have been a surprise package and sit third in the table after an impressive 3-0 win over Ross County, who many had as title favourites, following their relegation from the Premiership.

He has previously spent time on loan at Kelty Hearts and the midfielder grabbed a goal and an assist in the three-goal win. Alongside on-loan St Johnstone man Taylor Steven, co boss David Gold says the pair have been transfer gems for his side, who are now in the promotion play-off spots.

How Hibs loanee is fairing at Arbroath

Gold said: "I've known Taylor and Jacob for a long time. They are ambitious young men who want to kick on their careers at a higher level. We're giving them a platform here and they are using it. I believe in developing players and you can see we've been successful in the past with that. Fraser Taylor made an impact here and got in St Mirren's first team. Dylan Smith did well for us and was picked by Scotland U21s. Hopefully, Taylor and Jacob will go on in their careers too, but after they make a difference here."

County boss Tony Docherty said: “I was really disappointed with the performance and result. I never seen it coming. We had momentum and that’s why I am scratching my head. Coming into this one, the boys had showed a consistent level of performance. We were on a good run (two wins and two draws within the last five games).

“I know conditions were poor and I know Arbroath are obviously more used to playing in these conditions in most home games but we never played with having the wind at our backs or with the wind in our face. The first goal we lost gave us a mountain to climb. You expect with the wind at your back you should have that advantage. Our decision-making, in using that wind, was poor, as was that first goal. We didn’t track our midfield runner. We were too deep in the box, allowed the shot, the first one of the match, and it’s a goal. It became an uphill task.”

What David Gray said about Jacob MacIntyre

Speaking about MacIntyre after his loan to Arbroath was confirmed, Hibs head coach David Gray said: “This is a great opportunity for Jacob to go out and get more experience playing senior football at a very competitive level, whilst also continuing to train with the First Team squad here.

“Jacob is a player who impressed me in pre-season and he has thoroughly benefitted from training with the First Team squad, so I am glad we will be able to closely monitor his progress whilst he continues his development out on loan.

“He had a great season last year with Kelty and I am sure he will kick-on again in the Scottish Championship with Arbroath. We wish him the best of luck with move.”