Easter Road boss in ‘not good enough’ admission as team falters - plus video reaction to draw

Hibs boss David Gray questioned the quality of Scotland’s VAR technology after seeing a Kieron Bowie goal disallowed for a debatable offside in today’s 2-2 draw at Livingston. But he refused to blame officials for his team dropping points to an injury-time penalty, admitting that the Easter Road side weren’t good enough to win against the bottom team in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs were 2-1 up when Bowie, who came off the bench just after Martin Boyle’s go-ahead goal, appeared to have bagged a killer third for the visitors. But a lengthy check for offside resulted in Video Assistant Referee Andrew Dallas instructing referee Calum Scott to disallow the goal – despite the Scotland striker appearing to be in line with the last defender.

“There are obviously big moments within the game,” said Gray, the gaffer adding: “If Kieron makes it three, it's probably game over at that point. So that was a huge moment in the game, which went against us today.

“But I'm not going to sit here and moan about officials, or moan about decisions within the game, because I don't think we were good enough to win the game today.”

Pressed on the Bowie offside call, Gray said: “Yeah, I have seen it back. I don't want to contradict what I've just said there about moaning about decisions.

“But I find it confusing with the lines. It needs to be explained where they’ve drawn the lines and why they drew the lines that way – because it looks pretty onside to me.

“At the same time, it's a factual thing. The technology we use, whether it's good enough, I don't know …

“But at the same time, as I say, I'm not going to moan about where it is. But it certainly went against us on this occasion today. Turning points like that were obviously big in a game like this.

“It was the difference today, clearly. If it goes 3-1, I think the way the second half goes, I thought we had much more control in the second half. And if you go 3-1 then, it's very hard for Livingston to come back then.

“While there’s only one goal in it, you're always running the risk of giving away a free kick, or a corner, or whatever that looks like. And we've done that, and then in the big moments, we didn't do enough to see the game out.”

Easter Road boss in ‘desire’ admission

Reserving his strongest words for his own team’s inability to hold onto a 1-0 and then a 2-1 lead, Gray said: “I think, looking at the game as a whole, I can't ask for a better start. Scoring after 30 seconds, find yourself 1-0 up. But I thought from that moment, going 1-0 up until half-time, we were second best all over the pitch until half-time.

“Livingston reacted far better. I thought they were first to second balls. I thought they picked the things.

“We had so many unforced errors. But it wasn't just one individual, that was a collective at that point. So, huge frustration from that point of view.

“I spoke to the players at half-time. Could have changed many things, but I was demanding a reaction, to be honest. And the players knew that. They knew they were below the level they needed to be.

“We certainly got that second half. And then, from there, you look at how the second half goes.

“When you find yourself in front twice in the game, you're very frustrated not to go and win the game. Especially away from home, when you're late on. But when you're not playing as well, you need to find a way to make sure you do get over a line.

“So we give away a corner, where I think we can relieve the pressure early, whether that be dealing with a first contact or a goalkeeper coming for the ball, whatever that looks like, just a bit more on the front foot to make sure we get over the line. And then when the corner comes in, you need to make sure you get first contact on the ball.

“It's the last minute of the game, or five minutes to go, whatever it was, but you must get first contact on the ball. And it's a desire to make sure we stop that happening. So that's the frustration bit for me, and I can't sit here and moan about this issue (VAR), because we didn't do enough today.”