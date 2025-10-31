The SPFL Premiership boss was full of praise for the Leith outfit who he knows all to well this season.

After Hibs’ loss to Rangers, next up for David Gray’s men is a trip to Livingston on Saturday.

In spite of the midweek defeat, the Hibs boss can take many positives from recent performances. The Hearts defeat before the international break was a tough one to take for the Leith side but they have have came back stronger, as per the manager’s request. Wins over Livingston and Aberdeen meant Hibs have climbed to 4th in the league table, as they prepare to face the former again this weekend.

Despite displaying some strong performances, Livi haven’t got the points to show for it in their return to the big time. David Martindale’s side currently sit bottom of the Premiership table, with only one win from their first ten. The Livi boss has already faced the Hibees twice this season, once in the league and once in the cup, losing both fixtures without scoring a goal. As the team’s battle it out on Saturday, the Livi boss was full of praise for his weekend opponents.

Best Hibs team ‘in the last decade’

Having faced Hibs less than a fortnight ago in a 4-0 loss, Martindale was asked whether he believed it was a positive or a negative that the matches were played in close proximity. The weekend’s fixture was meant to be played in December, but was brought forward with both teams out of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Livi boss said: "Does it help? Sometimes. You learn lessons from that game, things we've got to do better. By the time you come back around to playing them again 11 or 12 games later those lessons are sometimes forgotten because you're so focused on the games in between. So there are maybe things we can learn going into this one but you're still coming up against a very, very strong Hibernian team, one of the strongest they've had, for me, in the last decade."

Martindale also discussed the impact of new Lions owner, Calvin Ford. The US-based majority shareholder took over the club in May this season and has already introduced plans for a new training facility and cryotherapy area to help the club move forward.

Livi ‘in really good hands’ with Ford

He said: “I spent time with Calvin when he was over and there are so many positive things happening at the club. My job is to keep us in the Premiership because I genuinely believe over the next two to three windows, you're going to see a difference in terms of how we go about our business and the quality of player we bring in.

“It's a different place now. When Calvin shows you his plans and tells you his aspirations I could not be any more positive. We need a training facility and he has given the board the go-ahead to look into that and get a site survey done.

“We're also looking at a clinic in the North Stand, a rehabilitation place with cryotherapy chambers. It's a big investment to benefit the club and players. So my job is to make sure we stay up this year so we can bear the fruits of all of that. We're probably most people's tips for relegation. But the club's in really, really good hands with Calvin."