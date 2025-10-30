Congolese defender backs hardened competitors to start cranking out wins

Hibs favourite Rocky Bushiri has insisted that Hearts topping the Scottish Premiership has zero impact on how the Easter Road side judge their season to date. And he’s backed his team’s misfiring forwards to start banging in the goals soon, as a battle-hardened squad draw on the mentality that got them through a genuine crisis at this stage last year.

Bushiri returned to the starting line-up for the first time since last month as Hibs battled Rangers to a standstill last night, only to lose 1-0 in a game where the home side created plenty of chances – including a Jamie McGrath penalty saved by Jack Butland four minutes from time. Defeat meant David Gray’s men dropped to fourth behind Rangers, Celtic and leaders Hearts.

Bushiri captained team against Rangers

But starting captain Bushiri referenced last season’s horrific start by Hibs, who caught and overtook early title contenders Aberdeen with something to spare after kick-starting their campaign in November of 2024, as evidence of what could happen when asked if Hearts sitting at the summit had put more pressure on their capital rivals.

“No, you need to focus on yourself,” said the 25-year-old. “Me, personally, I don’t like that (looking at other teams).

“You could see last season what happened with Aberdeen and us. The game that changed everything (the 3-3 draw at Easter Road in November). The difference in points before and after that game. So I just focus on Hibs and how we can progress and that’s all.

“What Hearts do is good for them. We shall see at the end of the season.”

Asked if going through last season’s brutal start, only to lock down third place with a game remaining, had prepared Hibs for the current challenge, Bushiri said: “Of course. We have built a mentality of going again and again and again.

“It’s important to keep going. Like I said to the boys, it’s only the end of October. There’s a long way to go.

“Keep believing the chances are there and there is also improvement to be done defensively - but it’s improving. Even when I’ve been out the team the boys have done well.

“Every striker has different attributes. They are not the same. So Kieron Bowie is not the same as Thibault Klidje, Martin Boyle is not the same as Elie Youan.

“It’s all different. They have different weapons and it’s good to have those different options in the team.

“The confidence is fine. The chances are there. If you have good players and you have lots of options. So I feel confident, even with the players coming off the bench.

“There is nothing to worry about because the chances are there. But the reality of football is you need to score and avoid conceding.”

Jamie McGrath penalty miss crucial

Asked if he and his team-mates had to pick up McGrath after his failure from the penalty spot, Bushiri said: “Jamie is experienced enough. Those things happen. It’s happened to me, having an off day.

“You have to go again. We are there for each other so I don’t see a problem with that.

“I think we deserve more from the game. It’s hard to concede early in the game, we made it difficult for ourselves, but we reacted in a positive way and we created chances to put it right for at least a draw.

“But it wasn’t meant to be. We have to go again because Saturday against Livingston is an opportunity to get back to winning.

“We wanted three wins on the spin and to continue the form. But this happens in football. We go again.”

On being handed the captain’s armband, which he only relinquished when Boyle came on as a second-half substitute, the Democratic Republic of Congo international star said: “It’s an honour and a pleasure. I’ve been here four years and one who has played among the most games for the club. It doesn’t change me as a person.”