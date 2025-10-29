Cadden hooked and McGrath penalty save as unbeaten home record falls

Hibs boss David Gray insist his team were “masters of our own downfall” as they suffered their first home league defeat in almost a year. And the Easter Road gaffer explained exactly why he’d hooked Chris Cadden after just 22 minutes of tonight’s agonising and frustrating 1-0 loss to Danny Rohl’s Rangers.

Gray, who saw his team concede from a self-inflicted turnover after four minutes AND fail to convert a penalty four minutes from time, said: “I thought we were masters of our own downfall, really.

“We probably gave away a goal at the start, after starting well in terms of being on the front foot. We give away a poor goal. And then our quality wasn’t where it need to be to get back into the game early enough.

“But I'm sitting here having had the best couple of chances in the game as well, and restricted Rangers to very few, if anything actually, to be honest. So I I feel like it's a real opportunity missed because of that, because of the way the game went.

“I think the penalty is obviously a huge moment. People miss penalties. I wouldn't blame someone for missing a penalty. I think the biggest frustration for me and why it makes it tough to take is probably because I don't think there's a lot in the game.

“It wasn't as if the Rangers have come and swept us away and we feel like we were well beaten. Absolutely not, which makes it tough to take.

“But from our point of view, how we get better, I think we weren't as good in the final third as we needed to be.”

Self-inflicted early goal

Cadden gave away the ball for the opener and was booked for a foul on Jayden Meghoma soon after, the right wingback running a risk of picking up a second yellow card as he struggled with the Rangers wide man’s pace. Which clearly contributed to Gray’s decision to replace the experienced Cadden after just 22 minutes, Miguel Chaiwa coming on in midfield and Josh Mulligan moving out wide.

“Well, he was on a yellow card as well,” said Gray. “So as soon as you're on a yellow card, especially the way we were playing, Rangers were obviously down that side a lot, the way they were building up.

“And I think, being myself as a defender, it's not a nice position to be in when you're playing against pace and you need to be able to go tight. Especially when I need him to go tight, I'm asking him to go as tight as he can and be aggressive as a defender.

“You're one mistake away from costing your team to going down to 10 men. So it's just a tactical decision that, in that instance, benefits the team and allows someone to come on and be more aggressive.”

Asked how Cadden, a popular figure in the dressing room and stalwart professional, had taken the decision, Gray admitted: “I'm sure he was going to be absolutely gutted. I've been there myself. It's not a nice place to be at all.

“It’s nothing personal, nothing to do with that. It was purely in that moment to try and benefit the team, to put a player in a position that can be more aggressive.”

Commenting on one of the more obvious missed chances from open play in the game, Gray said: “Obviously Thibaut Klidje misses from under the bar. I don't think he knew a lot about it, to be honest. It does come up really quick.

“I think probability tells you if it hits you anywhere else, it probably goes in. So I don't know how that happens, but these things do happen.

“And then from there, you get the best opportunity from the penalty kick in the game. So I think if we had got the next goal, I do believe we could have went on and won the game. I think there was still enough time to go and do that, but hindsight is a wonderful thing.”

Commenting on Jamie McGrath’s reaction to missing the penalty, Gray admitted: “Yeah, naturally he's going to be disappointed. One thing is penalties, people put their hand up and they've got the bravery to stand up and take it.

“It's a big moment in the game, clearly. But as long as there's a good group around about him, they’ll get around him. He'll make sure that he bounces back for that.

“He's got a good mentality. He'll be disappointed just now. But Jamie and the rest of the group have got no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We've got a game in a couple of days' time away to Livingston.

“It's certainly not a crisis. We need to make sure that we stick together and get ready to bounce back on Saturday.”