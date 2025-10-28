Premier Sports Cup quarter-final loss at Ibrox could have gone differently, insists Hibs gaffer

What’s changed since the last time Hibs faced Rangers on an ultimately disappointing away day at Ibrox? Oh, just everything. For both teams.

While the Light Blues have installed a new manager in the hope of transforming their £20 million summer into actual points on the board, the team they’ll face at Easter Road tomorrow night appear to have benefited from sticking with their gaffer’s philosophy and methods. But now with added confidence.

David Gray takes slight issue when his team’s performance in September’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final in Govan, a 2-0 loss in front of a home crowd openly willing Russell Martin’s men to slip up for the greater good, is described as passive. But he does acknowledge that, in terms of form and mood, his players are in a better place after recording their first back-to-back league wins of the season.

Martin Boyle goal ruled out for handball by VAR

“It depends how you look at it,” said Gray, referencing a disallowed Hibs goal for a handball offence as he added: “You could say it was a passive performance, or you could say if Martin Boyle's goal stands, we could go on and win the game.

“So it depends on how you want to look at it from a game plan point of view. We let ourselves down in the last game by failing to defend the set piece and then losing a goal just before half-time.

“But up until that point, we had the best chances in the game. So from a game plan point of view, we did everything we expected to happen. It was exaggerated and magnified because of the noise around the game.

“But a lot of that, and again I give the players credit for this, it's because of the expectation that's built around this group and the ability they've shown already to go to tough places and win. So they've won against Partizan in Belgrade, they've gone to Midtjylland and didn’t win, but the level of performance was excellent.

Hibs ‘as good as anyone’ on their day - Gray

“The level of performance that this group is capable of producing gives you an opportunity against everybody. I genuinely feel that.

“If we can play to those levels, we're as good as anyone at times. Within that, you need to take your chances. And you need luck within the game.

“So the last game, I don't think we were quite as good as we can be. The biggest thing that disappointed me was the second half.

“It was the way Rangers then had their tails up, they went 2-0 up, and from then we never really carried a threat. And that was something I hadn't really seen, and that's something we spoke about, and that's where you need to be better.

“But you're right to point out our level of confidence and the way we're playing at the moment is good, because we’ve had two wins. Back-to-back wins breeds confidence, maybe just relaxes the players a little bit as well.

“Because it's all well and good, me sitting down and saying: ‘No, we're not far away here, this is good, we're doing really good things …’ and the players buying into that. Without the results coming, it can become a wee bit edgy.

“So to go and win the two games back-to-back, especially the second one up at Aberdeen, is a real tough place to go at any time, add to that the conditions and everything else that comes with it, was great. A good three points, and really sets it up well now to go into the game in the best possible frame of mind, which is why I'm looking forward to it.”

Danny Rohl an unknown quantity for opposition managers

Danny Rohl has been at the helm of Rangers for a grand total of two games, guiding his new team to a Europa League loss to Brann in Norway and a league win over Kilmarnock at home. Not much of a sample size, for any opponent trying to predict their approach.

“They've obviously had a very positive result against Kilmarnock,” said Gray. “But one thing I don't think you can ever do is think just because something's worked well, that you just do it again and hope it's going to work again. You’ve always got coaches who are going to try and counteract that.

“So, I think, yes, we've got little footage to go on in terms of the manager at Rangers, but you do look a little bit into the previous stuff at Sheffield Wednesday? Are there any trends? That's what the analysis department is for.

“We have looked into things. But my main focus has been our level of performance, improving all the time and looking at how I think we can affect the game in a positive way, and I think that's the message to the players as well.

“We need to be ready for a couple of potential changes of shape. Different shapes is one thing, but it's more about where we want the opposition to have the ball.

“Are we comfortable with that within our shape? And making sure that the game plan is ready to deal with whatever shape comes our way.”

Tomorrow’s clash with Rangers comes at a potential turning point in the season, of course. Just when there is so much upheaval across Scottish football, it feels like a chance to make a statement.

Asked if his players had been talking about the opportunity presented by Celtic’s wobbles and Rangers continuing to struggle, Gray insisted: “Not so much the sense of opportunity. I always say this is a very humble group, a very hard-working group.

“It's something we've always spoken about, about concentrating on ourselves and our targets and what we're trying to do. I do say all the time how tight the league is - and some of the results already this season show that it's going to be the exact same again this season.

“So from that point of view, it's a bit … at times you're looking like anything can happen. Which is why your level of performance is so important to be consistent.

“There will be times where you maybe don't quite get the results you're looking for, but then at the same time, I'm sure moving forward, we'll play games where you maybe don't deserve to win and you pick up points. I think that's already been a feature already this season.

“So I think it's going to be exciting. I think it will. Every team has strengthened.

“I think the two teams that have come up have added to the league as well, with different ways of playing. And I think there's a lot more athleticism in the league as well.

“So I think it should be quite an exciting one. I expect to be tight for a number of weeks still to come anyway.”