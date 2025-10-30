What Gray thinks of xG, similarities with last season - and switching up his forward line

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Gray has addressed his team’s scoring troubles as Hibs seek a solution to their lack of finishing finesse. But the Easter Road gaffer, who admits he’s considering changes to his front line in search of goals, insists he has complete faith in his squad’s ability to turn the situation around.

Hibs are still sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership despite last night’s frustrating home loss to Rangers, their first league defeat on home soil in almost a full calendar year. They gifted Danny Rohl’s visitors a goal, then saw club record signing Thibault Klidje miss a golden chance from close range – before Jamie McGrath had a late penalty saved by Jack Butland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While all of the underlying metrics like expected goals (xG) showed Hibs would have been worthy winners, a recurring theme in a campaign of blown opportunities, there was a lack of cutting edge about the home side. Kieron Bowie looked weary after leading the line so manfully for so many games, while £1.5 million striker Klidje’s speedy threat wasn’t rewarded with a goal on the night.

David Gray has selection decisions to make

Pressed on whether he might make changes to personnel after throwing fan favourite Martin Boyle, Junior Hoilett – who won the penalty – and Elie Youan into the fray just after the hour mark against Rangers, Gray didn’t dismiss the notion of switching up his front line for Saturday’s trip to Livingston. And he stressed how hard everyone at Hibs was working to change their luck in front of goal.

“We've obviously tweaked the personnel a little bit already,” he said, adding: “I think personnel is always down to the level of performance and what we think gives us the best chance to win games.

“I think the xG is a good thing. It doesn't win you the game, clearly, because you need to take the chances. But what it does demonstrate is we're getting into key areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're getting into the best positions in the game and creating the best chances in the game. And if you keep doing that, I've got the quality in the dressing room to know that will turn.

Forwards ‘in the team to score goals’ - Gray

“It's very similar to the situation we had last season where we didn't have enough points at the start of the season. We found ourselves in a really poor position in the league, but all the stats and everything were pointing towards the right things. They were telling us that if you keep believing in it and sticking to what you're doing, it will turn.

“Now, there are things you can tweak and change. Sometimes that is a little system change, sometimes that is personnel or what you're trying to do depending on the opposition you're playing against. That's something that us as a staff do every single week to challenge the players.

“We don’t play the same way every single week. It might look like that at times because you play the same system, but there are always little subtle changes within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if you're a centre-forward, you're in the team to score goals, that's part of it. There's competition for places all over the pitch and that's something that will probably let us down a little bit against Rangers; it would just be the quality in certain situations.

“Individuals know that, that we can be better than that in certain situations. And we need to just keep working hard at it.”

Rocky Bushiri ‘leader’ reminder

Gray was pleased, meanwhile, to see Rocky Bushiri step into the back three – and take ownership of the captain’s armband, at least until Boyle’s introduction – in place of the injured Warren O’Hora to good effect against Rangers. The AFCON-bound Congolese defender made his first start for Hibs in over a month.

“Rocky's obviously found himself out of the team, which is tough to take, but at the same time the team's been doing really well,” said Gray, the former defender adding: “I thought did well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rocky is what he is. He is a leader, that's why he wears the armband at times.

“I think he's the same as everybody else - disappointed in the fact that we lose the game. I think that's probably the biggest frustration for all of us.”