Record signing’s miss and star playmaker’s penalty save illustrate a wider problem

Football is, at its heart, a numbers game. A sport where overloads and precise angles combine to create a result reflective of the performance. Most of the time.

As Hibs find their points total lagging behind the curve of their overall contribution to contests, however, they can’t simply expect things to change. If they can be heartened by the underlying statistics pointing to parity or even dominance against virtually every opponent they’ve faced this season, it’s not as simple as waiting for things to average themselves out.

Last night’s frustrating, infuriating, agonising 1-0 loss to Rangers is a case in point. On every available metric, Hibs played well enough to take at least a point from the contest. At least.

More shots on target, more touches in the opposition box, and certainly more of what the stats guys at FOTMOB call ‘big chances’. They outperformed Rangers all over the park. Except in the one number that matters most.

There’s no accounting for a penalty save, of course. Even without Jamie McGrath’s effort from 12 yards being turned away by Jack Butland, however, Hibs created more proper chances than Rangers on the night. Thibault Klidje’s miss from virtually the goal line was as flukey as football gets.

So what did we learn? Well, for those who have been paying attention to David Gray’s team over the course of this domestic campaign, there are definite trends. And a couple of new quirks.

A proud home record falls

Unbeaten in Scottish Premiership games at Easter Road for 16 straight games heading into last night’s contest, Hibs were genuinely unlucky – and wasteful – as they saw that proud record undone by one defensive mistake and a few glorious chances. If they’ve definitely been able to ride their luck over almost a full calendar year of league fixtures on home soil, it felt as if a lot of things went against them in this one.

“That’s a feeling that the players have not had for a while here,” Gray pointed out, the gaffer adding: “But that record doesn't happen by accident.

“It's there because of the level of performance the players have managed to put in here. To have a successful season, you need to pride yourself on your home form.

“It's something the players have done well. It makes it tough to take because we've lost the game. I think the fact that there wasn’t much in it makes it hard.”

Record signing is still a vertical threat

Klidje, a £1.5 million summer signing who has taken a while to break into the first team at Hibs, probably has no idea how he failed to convert Miguel Chaiwa’s cross from about 18 inches, with the keeper having over-committed and left his goal gaping, early in the second half. It’s a head scratcher, right enough.

But Klidje remained the most potent threat for the home team, at least until he made way for Martin Boyle. The Togo international’s pace, tenacity and touch are an asset to the team – and he might well have ended the night with a couple of goals.

Gray, returning to the overall theme of squandered chances, said: “I've repeated myself a little bit in terms of where we need to get better - in terms of being more clinical. Even at Aberdeen at the weekend, we win the game. I believe we should have made it more comfortable with some of the chances we're creating.

“The only way to that to turn is to keep putting yourselves in their positions. It'll turn because I see it every day in training. The quality is certainly there.”

Can Hibs be fantastic on plastic at Livi?

Gray’s men absolutely battered Livingston at Easter Road less than a fortnight ago, kicking off what might have been a momentum-building run of fixtures with a 4-0 thumping (see celebration picture below). Having battled to victory at Pittodrie and lost at home to Rangers since that potential turning point, can they return to winning ways on the artificial pitch just 20 minutes along the M8?

“It’s a completely different challenge, a tough test,” said Gray. “But the games come quick, which is good to give you an opportunity to try and get another three points on the board if possible. The players have an immediate opportunity to try and bounce back from this.”