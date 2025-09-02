The Hearts head coach has assessed the window as a whole for the Tynecastle club.

Derek McInnes says a touch of anxiety can now exit his Hearts ranks now the transfer window has come to a close.

In his first summer as head coach, the club hit double digits in terms of number of incomings, aided by Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics software. Midfielder Ageu broke the club’s transfer record in the final week of the window while experienced goalkeeper Alexander Schlowow arrived after departing Bundesliga club Union Berlin.

Hearts have started the Premiership season strong with 10 points out of a possible 12, and McInnes appreciates that some players perhaps found themselves in uncomfortable situations, amid lack of minutes and a new boss. Now that the window is shut, he is hopeful that those types of feelings will now go, and full concentration will go to the first half of this Premiership season.

McInnes told the Evening News of the window as a whole: “Busy. Obviously, when we came back for testing, we walked into a busy squad there initially. We have added to that as well which, as I say, can be quite challenging, trying to manage all that side of it. The players have been first class throughout all that, and the difficulties that maybe some might have in terms of not getting the minutes.

“But such is the way, the club is eager to show their expertise and try to identify good players, and we're really pleased with the work we've done. With that, a lot of players coming from outwith, there's an understanding that they've got to try and adapt to Scottish football.

“But the good thing is they've adapted off the pitch really well and integrated brilliantly, which I'm really pleased with. It's now just about trying to, once the window closes, just head down, knuckle down, let's get on with the job. At the minute, some are not sure exactly where they are, and that's natural for a player.

“Whether it's a new manager coming in, a lot of new players coming in, not getting enough game time. There can be a natural anxiety and quite unsettling in a transfer window, particularly the last wee part of it. But once the window closes that all goes and disappears and we can just concentrate on working with what we've got in the building. At the minute, I think we're working well with what we've got, but we know we can work better.”

Next up for McInnes and co is a Premiership tussle with Rangers after the international break. In terms of deadline day, Musa Drammeh was the only departure from Hearts, as the forward moved to Portuguese second tier side USC Torreense, a year on from his move to Gorgie from Sevilla Atletico.

He has sent a message over his move to Portugal at the end of the window, Drammeh saying: “I'm very excited about this new challenge. I'll give my all for this club and make it a magnificent season for everyone.”