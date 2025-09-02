The former Hearts, Partick Thistle, St Mirren and Sheffield United man has passed, it’s been confirmed.

Hearts have paid tribute Jimmy Bone, after the former Jambos, St Mirren and Sheffield United striker death at the age of 75.

He started his career at Partick Thistle before featuring for Norwich City, Sheffield United, Celtic, St Mirren, Toronto Blizzard, Hong Kong Rangers and Hearts, alongside two Arbroath stints and a couple of Scotland caps. Bone scored important goals in his two years at Hearts between 1983-85, including a winner as they defeated city rivals Hibs at Tynecastle for the first time in 10 years.

The club said: “Heart of Midlothian is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jimmy Bone. Joining the club in 1983, Jimmy was a key figure in the club's revival in the 80s, scoring 14 times in 70 appearances for the Jambos. Our thoughts are with Jimmy's family and friends. Forever in our Hearts.”

Tributes paid to Jimmy Bone

Other clubs have also paid tribute. Sheffield United said: “All at Sheffield United are saddened to learn that former Blades striker Jim Bone has sadly passed away at the age of 75. Rest in peace, Jim.”

St Mirren posted: “St Mirren Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Bone at the age of 75. After a career that saw him turn out at the likes of Partick Thistle, Norwich City, Sheffield United, Celtic and Arbroath, Jimmy joined Saints in 1978. Appointed club captain by Jim Clunie, Jimmy was part of the side that won the Anglo-Scottish Cup in 1980 and made 174 appearances before departing for Hong Kong in 1982.

“Jimmy returned to the club in a coaching capacity in December 1986, joining up as Alex Smith’s assistant manager as the pair helped lead Saints to Scottish Cup glory in 1987. He would return to the club again in 1992, this time as manager, where he would take charge of 182 games before leaving in 1996. In 2017, Jimmy was inducted into the St Mirren Hall of Fame for his contributions to the club as player, coach and manager. The thoughts of everyone at St Mirren are with Jimmy’s loved ones at this sad time.”

Former Hearts striker remembered after passing

Arbroath paid their respects: “All at Arbroath FC are devastated to share the passing of former player and manager, Jimmy Bone. Jimmy passed away peacefully last night. Our thoughts go to Jimmy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Partick Thistle Fan Rep Director Allan McGraw said: “Jimmy was a hero of mine. I watched him score in the 1971 League Cup Final and had the pleasure of meeting him at the 2021 Reunion Lunch. He was kind enough to sign a jersey for me at that event and we had a long chat about that wonderful day and other Thistle memories. My heart felt condolences go out to his friends and family at this very sad time.”

Jimmy’s son David said: Jimmy’s son David said: “I would like to pass on the thanks of the family to everyone at Partick Thistle. We would like to thank the staff that supported us at the weekend and the fans who have sent so many messages about my dad. It is humbling for all of us to feel the love that people had for him.”