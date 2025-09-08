The Hearts head coach has been talking up the early impression he’s had from players within his camp.

Derek McInnes has been left loving the early bond between his fresh faces and familiar stars - as he talks up a diamond within his Hearts ranks.

The Jambos know the squad they have to work with for the first part of the season after a busy summer transfer window. Aided by Jamestown Analytics, the club brought in players from leagues in Portugal, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Germany and more alongside those with proven UK-based experience.

With that comes adaptation for many players but McInnes is pleased that no dressing room cliques are being formed. Instead, players are all pulling in one direction, amid a strong start to the Premiership season where they have picked up 10 points from 12. Next up is Rangers at Ibrox.

Derek McInnes on Hearts dressing room bond

He told the Evening News: “That is the challenge, and it's something that I'd spoke to the lads that were here before about. I think it works both ways. It needs a commitment from the players who are arriving to embrace what we are and that's what we've had, which is brilliant, for when I see us sitting in the canteen and I see us at breakfast.

“There's not a table of certain players and a table of others, the British and Scottish players. Everybody's just as where we are, whoever sits where, they just sit and that pleases me. I think also the players who were here and the British and Scottish lads are really making an effort for everybody. Footballers are footballers, normally, we're all the same. We might come from different countries, different ways of doing things, and sometimes different cultures and stuff like that.

“But I think for us, once you're on the training pitch, once you're amongst a dressing room with the boys, the boys just want to do well, work hard, and get in the team. Everybody's trying to help each other with that.”

James Wilson’s Hearts role

The international break is ongoing, and one player currently involved in national team fixtures is James Wilson. He featured for the Scotland U21s versus Czech Republic on Friday night and could play versus Portugal at Fir Park this Tuesday. After regularly featuring in Premier Sports Cup group stage matches, the teenager has played just 70 minutes of Premiership football, having broken into the Hearts ranks last season.

McInnes reckons he will have an important role this campaign. He said: “James was probably the one who, initially, in the first few weeks of pre-season who impressed the most. He looked like a boy who'd been training. Obviously he was keeping myself ticked over by the involvement with Scotland.

“I thought he was exactly what I thought he was. An absolute diamond of a boy, works hard, always asking the right questions, eager to learn. Got a lot of good natural attributes, and he just needs to keep fine-tuning his game and try to get ironed out all the wee bits and pieces he can do better at. Within it all, there's a confident player there, and a boy who believes in himself and we believe in him as well. So hopefully he's got a big part to play for us this season. think the thing with James is, like all good young players, he's impatient and he wants to get on with it.”