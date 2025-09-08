The Hearts boss was ‘extra happy’ for the fans after the Capital City Cup win

Eva Olid has praised her top performer in Hearts’ Capital City Cup win over Hibs - as the defeat verdict arrives from Grant Scott.

Olid’s side leapfrogged Hibs in the SWPL table after their victory at Tynecastle as they jump to fourth place. although the Leith side still have a game in hand. Hibs had the better first half but ended up regretting some missed chances, Scott’s team having scored ten goals in their previous two league matches, but they couldn’t find the net here.

A penalty from Georgia Timms, as well as a cool finish from Erin Husband was enough to earn the home side all three points. Boss Eva Olid has heaped praise on centre-back Danique Ypema, who held her own against Hibs striker, Kathleen McGovern. The Hearts coach was delighted with her defender’s performance, as she carried out the game-plan.

Olid ‘extra happy’ to win at Tynecastle

Speaking after the win, Eva Olid said: “I was confident we could win, as last season we were the team who beat Hibs the most times. But something inside me wanted to beat them at Tynecastle, because we never beat them at Tynecastle before. So I’m extra happy we won here and could give the fans what they deserve.

“We had a plan to stop their best player, Kathleen (McGovern) so we told Danique (Ypema) to mark her and not let her get a touch of the ball, mainly in the box. She was amazing, she had one job to do and she got it spot on. We are a team that want to attack and keep the ball and play nice football. But you cannot forget the defensive part. We tried to find the balance today between attack and defence and I think it was key that we got that balance.

“Hibs had many chances in the first half then in the second, less so. We ourselves need to be more clinical too. We had a few 1v1s with the keeper but hit the ball straight in her hands. They could’ve scored more but we could’ve too, it was a good game to watch for the neutrals.”

Scott concedes Hearts were ‘a little bit better’ on the day

Scott said: “The first half we perhaps had a couple of the better opportunities, but after that there was probably not very much between the teams in terms of chances. Rachael Johnson pulled off a good save early in the second half.

“The penalty gives the opportunity for them to get their noses in front, and I think at that point it's an evenly fought contest. I thought Hearts were a little bit better than us today, so once they got their noses in front it was pretty difficult to get back in. It was a game of few opportunities, but they've taken the ones they had to, so fair play.”

Scott wasn’t overly concerned about the missed Hibs chances: “I think it's more of a worry when you're not creating them, isn't it? And look, with the track record that Kathleen McGovern and Eilidh Adams have got from last year, and we've brought in Tiree Burchill and Hannah Jordan, who unfortunately isn't fit. Rosie (Livingstone) got a few goals from the bench last year, so we've got goals in us.”