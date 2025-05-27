There was a mixture of joy and despair in a high stakes game littered with Hearts connections.

Hearts stars of the past and present have been sampling the contrasting tastes of the play-offs after Livingston got the better of Ross County.

It was not third time lucky for the Staggies who again found themselves in the Premiership’s 11th spot, losing 5-3 on aggregate to the Lions over two legs. It looked as if they were going to clinch safety again in their third successive play-off when goals by Joshua Nisbet and Ronan Hale built on a 1-1 draw at Almondvale, but Lewis Smith’s solo effort was the catalyst for their downfall.

Strikes by Danny Wilson, Robbie Muirhead and Tete Yengi sealed an instant return to the top flight for Livi after relegation last term. In the relegated corner, former Hearts midfielder Don Cowie is currently Ross County’s manager, with an ex Jambo in Connor Randall pairing Hibs loanee Nohan Kenneh in midfield.

Livingston reaction to play-off success

In the Livingston end, Hearts loanee Macaulay Tait came off the bench in Dingwall, having featured regularly since his temporary switch from Tynecastle. Then at the back was 2012 Scottish Cup-winning hero Ryan McGowan alongside Wilson, who won the Championship in maroon. Academy graduate Jamie Brandon captained David Martindale’s men while former Jambo Muirhead’s stunning curling effort put Livingston fully on their way to the top flight. Former Hearts keeper Jack Hamilton was an unused sub.

Brandon told Sky: "It's amazing. At the start of the season this was the goal to be back in the Premiership, to do it through the play-offs is really special. We showed that winner's mentality to go and win the game. It was unlike us [to go 2-0 down] - we gave away two slack goals but had full belief we could go and do something. Once we got the goal back it made everybody believe a bit more." McGowan added: "Fantastic. We were up against it, didn't have a great start but showed great character. Delighted to win."

Ross County react to Premiership relegation

Cowie said post match: "It was really difficult, we got ourselves in a fantastic position, two goals up, we should have never let that lead slip. Livingston put us under a lot of pressure in the first half but I thought we stood up to it and then we conceded a goal out of nothing. We showed our vulnerability and they took advantage of it. Congratulations to Livingston they deserve to go up on the basis of the two games.

"We have to take accountability for it because it's not good enough. We need to recognise it's not good enough in terms of the position we were in in March. I hold my hands up that it's not been acceptable in terms of the form we had. Long term, I'm from the area, I know the impact this is having, the result tonight, it hurts. However, I think David [Martindale] is a prime example in terms of getting relegated and coming straight back up. Whether I'm that man or not, time will tell but I've got a lot of hunger in me to do that.

"We've done it before, we can do it again. Right now it really hurts, it's really sore to digest. Decisions need to be made tomorrow, people out of contract etc. But the support I've had from the chairman and chief executive in a really challenging time has been incredible so I'm really grateful for that. This is where I'm from, I've spent the best part of 16 years at this club. When I got the job of manager it meant everything to me and my family and I believe I was the right person, I believe I was the right person three months ago. We've had a really tough period and it's about recognising that and taking accountability for it."