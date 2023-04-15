News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
24 minutes ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
15 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
17 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
17 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
19 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

Edinburgh Hearts celebrity fans: 12 famous faces who support Heart of Midlothian, including Nicky Campbell

As Hearts head to Easter Road to take on city rivals Hibs in the Edinburgh derby, we take a look at some of the Gorgie club’s most famous supporters.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 1st Jun 2020, 17:03 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 12 celebrities who count Heart of Midlothian FC as their team.

Hearts have many celebrity supporters, as you will see from our photo gallery.

1. Famous Hearts fans

Hearts have many celebrity supporters, as you will see from our photo gallery. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle.

2. Champion Golfer

Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie.

3. Cue King

Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie. Photo: Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. The Games hero, who has four Olympic golds, can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes.

4. Cycle Star

Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. The Games hero, who has four Olympic golds, can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes. Photo: Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghHibs