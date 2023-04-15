As Hearts head to Easter Road to take on city rivals Hibs in the Edinburgh derby, we take a look at some of the Gorgie club’s most famous supporters.
1. Famous Hearts fans
Hearts have many celebrity supporters, as you will see from our photo gallery. Photo: Third Party
2. Champion Golfer
Bolton-born, Edinburgh-raised golfer Andrew Oldcorn is a well-known Hearts fan. The three-time European Tour winner often attends matches at Tynecastle. Photo: Photo: Third Party
3. Cue King
Seven-times world snooker champion Stephen Hendry is a Hearts fan. The cue legend was born in South Queensferry and brought up in Gorgie. Photo: Photo: Third Party
4. Cycle Star
Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who grew up in Edinburgh, is a well-known Jambo. The Games hero, who has four Olympic golds, can often be seen at Tynecastle watching his boyhood heroes. Photo: Photo: Getty