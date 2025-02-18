The former Everton and Hearts striker got to work with him while in Merseyside.

A former Hearts striker has revealed the joy of working again with a man he played under at Everton.

Frank Lampard is back in management and has enjoyed success in the early parts of his Coventry City reign. The Chelsea legend knows Simms from their time at Goodison Park, the club where Simms came through the youth academy. Lampard joined Everton while Simms was on loan at Hearts and he impressed with seven goals in a short-term loan deal.

He ran the rule over him after time in maroon before sending him out to Sunderland where he netted seven goals in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign. That loan was cut short via recall and Simms was handed second senior appearance at Everton by Lampard as a late substitute in a 4-1 home defeat by Brighton.

Simms was picked again from the bench in a defeat to Southampton and Lampard was sacked a week later. Speaking recently on the forward, Lampard said: “He’s a really quiet lad so he’s really low maintenance, so that’s nice, that’s good, that’s fine...

"But he’s also really dedicated and beneath the quiet nature is a determined lad who wants to score the goals and be impressive himself. I suppose our job, as a staff, is to help him and work with him to bring out those attributes. He doesn’t seem fazed by anything but any goal scorer that’s not scoring for months needs to find a way out of it.

“He doesn’t change. I couldn’t tell you whether he’s happy or down; it’s the same sort of face with Ellis, which is just how he is. He’s up and smiling after his goals (at the weekend) but he works away.”

“I knew Ellis from before at Everton so to come in when we did when he was in that moment was maybe helpful for both of us to come in with a fresh approach, and then Ellis could feel that from me. But all the work is him, he’s training hard and now he’s getting his goals.”

For Simms, it’s been a breath of fresh air as the former Jambo aims for more goals under the former Everton boss and football legend. He added to Sportsboom: “He’s been good since coming in. With the player he was, we knew what he was about. He was a top player. We knew he was going to bring his knowledge of the game to us. He wants to pass that on to the players and we’re taking that on board.

“You can see in our performances that we’re listening to him and doing well at the minute. For me personally I knew he was a good person and a top coach because I briefly worked with him during my time at Everton. He wants to try and improve us as a team, make us better, make us more organised and he’s doing that at the minute.

“It’s been a good for weeks for us. We’ve picked up some good wins in that space of time. I feel like we’re on the up at the minute. We just want to kick on until the end of the season now. If you look at the difference from eight weeks ago to now we’re getting the results and are at the upper end of the table compared to a few months ago when we were a bit down there.

“Personally I would have wanted more goals. I finished last season strong. I would have liked to have been on a few more goals at this stage of the season. But the main thing is the team’s winning at the minute and I’m helping the team out in other ways. Even when I’m not scoring I want to contribute in other ways by holding the ball up, winning my duels and putting a shift in for the team.

“I know if I keep doing that then the goals will eventually come for me. Strikers want to score in every match they play. I’d like to finish the season with a few more.”