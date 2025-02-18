Pundit left gasping 'I can't quite believe what I'm watching' after what he witnessed during Hearts vs Rangers

The pundit was left stunned after a maroon bombardment in Hearts defeat to Rangers.

A former Hearts and Rangers star was left perplexed on Sunday as to how the Jambos managed to lose against Ibrox opposition.

Two Jamie McCart own goals sandwiched between a Vaclav Cerny effort sealed a 3-1 Premiership win for Philippe Clement’s visitors. It was not the stroll the scoreline may suggest as the hosts dominated large spells of this game and passed up chance after chance in pursuit of goals.

Cerny’s goal to put Rangers 2-1 ahead after Michael Steinwender’s leveller also sparked controversy. James Wilson went down in the box under a challenge by Ibrox defender Clinton Nsiala and Cerny raced up the park to score, sparking a penalty kick debate.

Ferguson played for both clubs during his career and is now a pundit. He couldn’t believe what he watching at times as Rangers toiled in certain areas and Hearts thrived, yet it was the former that came out on top.

He believes that the Gorgie side were impressive and that Rangers managed to get off the hook. Ferguson told Sportsound: Going forward, Rangers looked dangerous. This is a tough place to come, difficult to get a result.

“Defensively, from set pieces, Rangers looked so unsure of themselves. On another day they could have conceded quite a few goals. They've got away with one. Rangers are an absolute shambles from corner kicks and set pieces against them.

“They don't win the first ball, second ball, any ball that comes into the box. On another day they'd have conceded eight or nine goals from set pieces alone. They've been very fortunate. I can't quite believe what I'm watching. The amount of sitters - absolute sitters - Hearts have missed.

“They should be hitting the back of the net. Every time the ball is in the box, Rangers don't deal with it. I've watched numerous Hearts v Rangers games and I can't remember Hearts making so many chances against Rangers - but they find themselves 3-1 down.”

