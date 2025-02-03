It’s been described as a ‘challenging’ exit for the ex-Hearts man who his new club have paid a fee for.

A former Hearts man has completed a transfer deadline day move to Northern Ireland.

The final day of the window always brings done deals aplenty and a Jambos academy product has got in on the act. Callumn Morrison has been a key player for Falkirk since swapping Gorgie for the Bairns in 2020, helping them up from League One and into a Championship title race.

CEO Jamie Swinney revealed in January that the winger had handed in a transfer request and was seeking pastures new. That request has not been met with a defintive answer as Linfield in Northern Ireland have snapped him up on a permanent basis.

During time at Hearts, Morrison featured 42 times with a singular goal and three assists. He has fully kicked on at Falkirk with 64 strikes and 24 assists in 156 outings. A club statement reads: “Falkirk Football Club can announce that Callumn Morrison will join NIFL Premiership leaders, Linfield FC, for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

“While the circumstances around Callumn’s departure have been challenging, he has contributed a great deal to the club since joining us in August 2020, making 158 appearances and scoring 66 goals for the Bairns. Callumn’s significant role in our invincible league-winning season will not be forgotten.

“The club extends its best wishes to Callumn and his family as they embark on their next adventure. We would also like to thank everyone at Linfield for their handling of the transfer and wish them all the best for the rest of this season.”

Callumn’s agent, Nicky Nicholson from QUANIC Sports, said on the move: “First of all I’d like to thank Linfield with how they have conducted themselves in everything around the transfer and how they have made Callumn and his family feel during the transition.

“I know Callumn will be a massive success moving forward in his career. I would like to emphasise my respect and gratitude to Linfield’s Head of Recruitment Willie McKeown who has been outstanding to work with throughout the process and it would be a pleasure to work with him again in the future.”