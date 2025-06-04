The former Hearts and Charlton man has had a tough stint with injury.

Former Hearts and Charlton ace Scott Fraser has revealed his frustration after an injury-ravaged campaign at Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

The 30-year-old, who made 11 appearances on loan at Tynecastle last year before making the move to Dens Park, is currently set to depart Dundee with his contract up this month. While at Hearts under Steven Naismith, Fraser helped the Gorgie club finish third in the table.

When on the pitch, Hearts only lost twice when he played - with both of those outings defeats to either side of the Old Firm, Rangers then Celtic in the split. In what his first start under then-boss Tony Docherty, Fraser picked up a groin issue and he has since been plagued by issues that have ‘tested him both mentally and physically’ over the past 12 months. He went on to make two showings off the bench but that came after six months out, and he has now went under the knife again - posting on social media platform X about his injury-hell.

Ex-Hearts ace Fraser will ‘come back stronger’

He said: “Over these past months, I've faced a lot disappointment, really for the first time in my career. Moments outwith my control that have tested me both mentally and physically. Instead of letting those challenges define me, I used them as fuel to grow and get better, both as a player and as a person away from the pitch. I stayed committed, kept working hard everyday, and focused only on what I could control.

“Through it all, it's certainly tested my character, staying positive and pushing forward when it wasn't easy and I'm proud of myself for that. Now, with that experience behind me, I feel more motivated than ever and ready to come back stronger, sharper, and better than before. I'm excited for the future. I absolutely love playing football and cannot wait to be back fully fit and able to do what I do.”