The former Hearts and Barnsley boss has made clear his love for the Jambos.

A former Hearts manager has revealed his desire to come back and lead the Tynecastle club at one stage in the future.

Daniel Stendel replaced Craig Levein at the Tynecastle helm in 2019 as fears of relegation began to mount in Gorgie. Previously at Barnsley, the German coach could not save the club from a controversial relegation in a campaign curtailed by Covid.

He is now a reserves coach back in Germany at Hannover 96, in the third tier of German football. Stendel, in an interview with German publication Bild, said he would love another crack in Gorgie with Scotland leaving a marked impression on him. The Hearts vacancy had come up recently after the sacking of Neil Critchley but Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes looks poised to be the next boss.

Daniel Stendel on returning to Hearts as manager

He said: “If there was another chance of managing Hearts I would be over immediately. That period at Hearts was an absolute dream. The club, the city, the people - it was all fantastic. I have absolutely positive memories. From a German perspective, Scotland is always laughed at when it comes to football. It's a small but incredibly beautiful country, incredibly football-mad, with very hospitable people.”

During time at Hearts, Stendel agreed to have his wages waived after the club requested players and staff take a pay cut. His contract would come to a close once demotion to the Championship was sealed.

Hearts vs Kilmarnock latest

In the meantime, Hearts will head to Kilmarnock for their final game of the Premiership season. McInnes won’t be in either dugout for the game, as Kilmarnock confirmed he would not take them one final time at Rugby Park ahead of his expected move to Gorgie ahead of next season. Chris Burke, a club legend and current youth coach, will instead take the team against Hearts. It will also be Liam Fox’s final game at Hearts as he prepares to move on at the end of this season.

With a nod to his chances of getting the Killie job, which former Hearts manager and player Steven Naismith is linked with, Burke said: "That's probably one that I can't answer. I'm new in my journey, I know things happen and things change really quickly and opportunity comes, but also the fact that I'll probably know a lot about myself after the next couple of days.

"Whether that's at the club where you are part of the first-team staff, whether I go back to my own role [as under-18 head coach], whatever it is, I'm just here to help the football club at this moment in time, My objective is to make sure that this football club is in the right way for the next game, so it's really difficult to answer that question and I'm giving you an honest assessment answering that."