The former Hearts star has not been able to catch a break at his current club in the Premiership.

A former Hearts star has been ruled out of action for months after his latest fitness setback.

Sam Nicholson came through the Jambos academy and featured 127 times in maroon with 16 goals and 24 assists, since featuring in the MLS at Colorado Rapids and in England at Bristol Rovers. He’s been with Motherwell since last winter but his return to the Premiership has been rocked by injuries.

Nicholson missed most of the first half of the season with a knee problem but recently made his return to the team. Now Motherwell have confirmed that the playmaker is set to miss months of action through an issue requiring surgery.

He said: “Sam Nicholson has also picked up an injury that will require surgery. It is expected Nicholson will be missing for a number of months. Nicholson made his return from a knee injury at the start of December and has ten appearances since. We wish him well in his recovery.”

Speaking on his injury troubles recently, Nicholson said: “It's obviously disappointing and very frustrating as well with the nature of my injury. One minute it feels good, one minute it feels bad, so I'm just hoping that I'm over the end of it, which I think I am.

“It's been frustrating. I had a tear in my tendon and it was difficult to find because I had problems with tendonitis and stuff like that too. At first we just thought it was tendonitis. It's your usual pre-season injury where you've done a bit too much, so I thought that was the case.

“Then I went for a scan and obviously found out it was a lot more complex than that. Very disappointing, but like I said, the team's managed to get me through, especially off the field as well. Everyone's been great with me and supporting.”