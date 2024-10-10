Ex-Hearts + Wolves coach facing sack calls abroad as his manager position put in 'doubt' after 8 league games
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ian Cathro’s return to management already looks to be under fire as the former Hearts boss and Wolves coach comes the subject of sacking talk.
The 38-year-old had a maligned spell as head coach at Tynecastle between 2016-17, lasting less than a year in the dugout. His coaching prowess has not been in doubt though, as before Hearts, he was at Rio Ave, Valencia and Newcastle United as an assistant coach.
Since leaving, he’s been a first-team coach at Wolves for three years and assistant coach at Tottenham before a stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad. Cathro took a first step back into the managerial arena this summer when taking on the job at Portuguese side Estoril.
It has not been a good start to the season, however. In the Liga Portugal, Estoril have won once in eight games so far this campaign, sitting a point above the relegation play-off spot. They are just two points away from bottom club Farense, who beat them 1-0 last time out.
A Bola claim “A lack of results and quality performances put the coach's continuity in doubt.” He still has the backing of investors at the club, the report states, ahead of a Taca Portugal tie against Lusitano de Évora. It’s stated Cathro is not the popular name within the fanbase and even with some members of the club.
That’s not only down to results though. It is also because “ the quality of his game being below expectations. The report adds: “British player's position is not, for now, in question, also because he has the trust of those in charge, namely the club's investors.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.