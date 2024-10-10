Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He’s had stints at big clubs like Wolves since leaving Hearts.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Cathro’s return to management already looks to be under fire as the former Hearts boss and Wolves coach comes the subject of sacking talk.

The 38-year-old had a maligned spell as head coach at Tynecastle between 2016-17, lasting less than a year in the dugout. His coaching prowess has not been in doubt though, as before Hearts, he was at Rio Ave, Valencia and Newcastle United as an assistant coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since leaving, he’s been a first-team coach at Wolves for three years and assistant coach at Tottenham before a stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad. Cathro took a first step back into the managerial arena this summer when taking on the job at Portuguese side Estoril.

It has not been a good start to the season, however. In the Liga Portugal, Estoril have won once in eight games so far this campaign, sitting a point above the relegation play-off spot. They are just two points away from bottom club Farense, who beat them 1-0 last time out.

A Bola claim “A lack of results and quality performances put the coach's continuity in doubt.” He still has the backing of investors at the club, the report states, ahead of a Taca Portugal tie against Lusitano de Évora. It’s stated Cathro is not the popular name within the fanbase and even with some members of the club.

That’s not only down to results though. It is also because “ the quality of his game being below expectations. The report adds: “British player's position is not, for now, in question, also because he has the trust of those in charge, namely the club's investors.”