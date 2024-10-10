Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts and Hibs are both back in action next weekend

Hearts were beaten 3-2 by Aberdeen last time out. They are back in action after the international break with a home clash against St Mirren.

Hibs lost 2-1 against Motherwell at Easter Road in their last outing and will aim to bounce back in their next outing against Dundee United away. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest news regarding the pair...

Former Hearts boss on Steven Naismith exit

Former Hearts boss Steven Pressley believes Steven Naismith should have been given more time. The Jambos decided to sack him last month following their poor start to the new season.

Liam Fox has since been replaced in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found. They have a big decision to make on who to bring in next and are carefully weighing up their options.

Pressley has delivered his verdict on the situation and has said, as per the Daily Record on X: “I don’t know the inner goings on but I’m certainly a person within football who thinks that managers need time. It is an important and essential part of success, time and stability. I think often when you give a manager a contract it shows that you have belief in the way he works.

“You can tell from quite early on whether you have got the right manager or not. It looked like Hearts believed they did have the right manager because he was given a new contract at the start of this season so I think you need to give him time. I understand the pressure that goes with Hearts and the demand to win games of football.”

Hearts’ CEO Andrew McKinlay has recently shared this update on their search for a manager: “I have spoken to him (Liam Fox), not so much about targets, but he understands that this is an interim period and that he’ll give it his best shot. He knows that we need to start winning games and I know that he and these guys will do that. He is also aware that we are looking externally for the long-term. He fully understands that and appreciates the reasons why we are doing that. I have the upmost respect for Liam, he’s a very good football coach and I think he’ll do well for so long as he’s in this role.”

Hibs

Tam McManus has said Hibs’ one ‘saving grace’ at the moment is the fact Hearts are below them in the table. Their Edinburgh rivals have had a tough first couple of months of the campaign and are bottom.

David Gray was appointed over the summer and his side have won only once in the league this term as they look to hit form soon. McManus has told PLZ Soccer: “They are not getting the rub of the green. I was a bit more complimentary last week against Rangers where I thought they played well but this week, not so good. I don’t think David (Gray) is under pressure but the saving grace for him is that Hearts are bottom of the league at the minute.”