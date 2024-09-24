Chief executive Andrew McKinlay. | SNS Group

Hearts are in the hunt for a new manager and have a big decision to make

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay has said he was left in ‘no doubt’ that he needed to part company with Steven Naismith following their 2-1 loss away at St Mirren last time out. It has been a poor start to the season for the Jambos and they find themselves bottom of the Premiership table.

They haven’t won in their first six league fixtures and have only a single point on the board. Liam Fox has been placed in interim charge until a permanent successor is found.

McKinlay has explained why he has decided to cut ties with Naismith and has said, as per Hearts’ official X account: “These times are never pleasant and it has been difficult. I think we know the football over the past few weeks has been difficult. We have all been hoping that we could turn this around but it became evident to me and others at the weekend that we weren’t seeing signs of it.

“I went into the fixtures against St Mirren and Ross County feeling at the very least that we needed four points, hopefully six. Having said that, if we had lost 2-1 at the weekend and we’d have had a second-half performance that was unlucky or really spirited, or we just didn’t get the rub of the green, then we might have thought slightly differently but we didn’t. We had a very average second-half performance. Unfortunately it left me with no doubt that we had to make a change.”

In terms of Fox’s chances of landing the full-time gig, McKinlay has shared this update: “I spoke to Liam on Sunday afternoon. First of all, I’m thankful to Liam and his guys for stepping in at this difficult time. He was the right person to bring forward given the work he has done with the B team. He also has his European pro license and has experience having managed a team at Premiership level.

“I have spoken to him, not so much about targets, but he understands that this is an interim period and that he’ll give it his best shot. He knows that we need to start winning games and I know that he and these guys will do that. He is also aware that we are looking externally for the long-term. He fully understands that and appreciates the reasons why we are doing that. I have the upmost respect for Liam, he’s a very good football coach and I think he’ll do well for so long as he’s in this role.”

McKinlay has therefore confirmed that Hearts will be looking externally for Naismith’s replacement as they weigh up their options. However, as he alluded to, he has full trust in Fox and believes he has the capability to do a steady job during his caretaker spell in charge.

Next up is a home clash against Ross County at Tynecastle this weekend as they look for their first three points. They then have a Europa Conference League away trip to Dinamo Minsk next Thursday in Belarus.