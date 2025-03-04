Hearts may well be stinging from their derby defeat against Hibs on Sunday - but there is still plenty to play for as the Premiership season rapidly makes its way towards its final stages.

The defeat at Easter Road left Neil Critchley’s men six points adrift of the top four - but an exciting period of the season lies ahead as Hearts look to return to winning ways on home soil. A Tynecastle date with Dundee will come on Friday night as the two sides meet in the Scottish Cup quarter-final before Hearts are back in league action eight days later when they entertain Premiership rivals Ross County.

Hearts supporters will hope to roar their side on to two wins to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe and move a step closer to landing major silverware and amongst their number are a whole host of famous faces from the world of sport, music and film.

Sir Chris Hoy The four time Olympic gold medallist is one of the Jambos most famous supporters and can often be seen at Tynecastle taking in the action. Sadly, Hoy was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in September 2023. The severity of disease was revealed in October last year after Hoy said he had been given two to four years to live.

Ken Stott Despite playing Hibs supporting detective Inspector Rebus, The Hobbit star is actually a supporter of the Jam Tarts. He recently starred alongside famous Hibs fan Dougray Scott in the series 'Crime'.

Gavin Hastings One of the greatest rugby union players to ever pull on the dark blue for Scotland, the Britigh & Irish Lions legend may have made his name across the road at Murrayfield but he grew up supporting the Jambos