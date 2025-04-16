Former Hearts and Aberdeen striker makes Scottish Cup semi-final pressure claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Hearts and Aberdeen striker has delivered his verdict on Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final tie at Hampden Park.

Former Hearts and Aberdeen striker Lee Miller believes the pressure has been ramped up on both of his old clubs ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Both sides experienced disappointing runs of form throughout the second half of the season as the Dons early-season form became a distant memory and they slipped into fifth place in the Premiership table following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Rangers. For Hearts, there was major disappointment as their goalless draw with Motherwell coupled with St Mirren’s 3-2 win against Ross County ensured Neil Critchley’s side missed out on a place in that top six.

Unlike Saturday’s opponents, Hearts’ hopes of earning another crack at European competition now lie solely with their attempts to reach the cup final - but Miller believes their recent disappointment in their league campaign means there is pressure on both clubs ahead of their Hampden Park showdown.

He told The Press and Journal: “It’s really been shaped by what happened at the weekend – especially from Hearts’ point of view and adds to the pressure of the occasion. Aberdeen have guaranteed top six and are right in the mix for Europe, but for Hearts, the cup is their only chance. Obviously Hearts wanted to get that top six spot. I was at the game and was rooting for Motherwell, as you’d expect.

“Hearts didn’t get there, which for them is a disappointing outcome. But they’ve got the semi-final which will be hugely important now. Getting to the final can act as a pick-you-up and give a boost after the disappointment of not being in the top six.”

“This one should be a cracker”

The two sides have met on three occasions so far this season and Hearts are yet to come out on top. Their first meeting of the campaign went the way of the Dons as a late goal from Ante Palaversa helped them to a 3-2 home win before a Musa Drammeh goal earned Hearts in a point in a Tynecastle clash in early December. Their third and final meeting came in mid-January as the two sides failed to break the deadlock during a frustrating affair just under a month later. Assessing what could lie in wait in their latest meeting, Miller stressed there are several similarities between his two old clubs and has insisted results during the season offer little indication of how Saturday’s Hampden Park meeting could pan out.

“I actually don’t know how it’ll go. It’s a big game for both clubs, isn’t it? Both clubs expect to be top end of the league fighting for trophies. Both have got similar expectations and the way the season has gone makes this so unpredictable. Aberdeen did so well with their start to the season then hit a bad run, but they have picked up again now.

“Hearts has been the total opposite. They weren’t doing great, but they have improved since then. That’s why this one will be really interesting. The fans will not only want, but expect their club to progress. It’ll be a packed house as well, which will be good. They’ve two massive fan bases and this one should be a cracker.”

