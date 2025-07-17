He also counts Bradford City, Kilmarnock and more amongst his ex clubs.

A former Hearts and Birmingham City player has sent a message to his ex clubs after retiring from football.

At the age of 40 following a spell with Bradford City as a player-coach, Colin Doyle has hung up his gloves for the final time. The Irish keeper spent three years at Hearts before moving to Kilmarnock and then to the Bantams, his second spell at Valley Parade, where he’s spent three years before retiring.

Doyle started his career at Birmingham City and gave over a decade of service to the Blues before leaving on a permanent basis for Blackpool. He has now taken to social media to say his farewell to football, with a picture from his days at Hearts and a message for the Jambos plus others.

Former Hearts and Birmingham City man’s retirement message

He said: “After more than two decades in the game I love, the time has come to hang the gloves up. From my early days at Birmingham City to my final role at Bradford City as a player-coach, it’s been an incredible journey—filled with unforgettable matches, lifelong friendships, and moments I’ll carry with me forever.

“Representing my country was an honour and a dream come true. To every club I’ve worn the badge for—thank you for believing in me. To my teammates, coaches, and supporters: your trust, encouragement, and passion have meant the world. And to my family—your support has been my foundation through every high and low.

“Football has given me everything. Now, it’s time to step into the next chapter—passing on what I’ve learned, and supporting the game and goalkeepers from a new angle. From Ireland to England to Scotland, thank you for being part of the journey. I’m proud of every minute I spent between the posts.”

Why former Hearts and Birmingham City man has picked retirement

He added to Bradford City’s in house media: “I am proud of what I have achieved in my career. The time is probably right to retire, with Sam Walker re-signing and bringing Joe Hilton in to pre-empt this moment, Zac Hadi is improving too, so I feel it is the correct decision. Hopefully, I can pass on a bit of knowledge along the way. I turned 40 in the summer, I have had a good crack at it! I have no regrets with my career, the bones are creaking but I’ll keep ticking over, I need to ‘serve’ the ‘keepers so I’ll make sure I can do my job.

“Having multiple promotions and playing for my country, it makes me proud. Four caps for Ireland is an honour. It was difficult for my parents, letting me go to Birmingham on my own at 16. I met my wife and have three wonderful children who have kept me grounded and have been with me for the whole lot. It is a career I have enjoyed and will look back on with fond memories.”

Birmingham City, his first club, added in a short message: “Wishing the best of luck to Colin Doyle, who has today announced his retirement from professional football. A top servant who spent over 10 years at the Club.”