A former Hearts and Dundee United manager has admitted he is looking to return to the dugout.

Former Hearts and Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has revealed he is keen to return to the dugout in the near future - but has not received any recent approaches.

The 44-year-old has been out of work since leaving American USL Championship club Tampa Bay Rowdies just four games into their season as his 18-month stay in Florida came to an end. Despite being linked with a number of vacancies in recent weeks, the former Hearts boss has admitted he has not been approached by any potential employers during that time and stressed there are two short windows where roles could become available. That said, jobs in the Premiership are not off the table for him.

When asked if there was an interest from clubs, he told PLZ Soccer: “Not at the moment, no. Obviously there’s a few jobs come up but nobody has approached me on that side of things. We will just wait and see what happens. You have these wee periods in football, especially as a manager, you have the end of the season, the start of pre-season, where there’s movement and then the next one will probably be September or October.

“I’d really like to get in now because I think you get that opportunity, first to recruit players and secondly to do a pre-season and actually build it because if you wait later in the year, you are generally taking over somewhere that is having having a difficult period and the players are already there. It’s just firefighting until the window.”

“I’m open to anything at the moment”

Here's where some of the most recent Hearts managers are now | SNS Group

The high points in Neilson’s managerial career has come with promotion from the Championship after guiding Hearts back into the Premiership on two separate occasions and achieving the same feat with Dundee United in 2020. The former Scotland international admitted he would be open to managing in the second tier once again - but stressed his next role will be decided by the strength of the relationship he feels he would have with key figures within the club.

“Potentially,” he replied when asked if he would consider a Championship role. “I’m open to anything at the moment. Obviously, the Premiership in Scotland, there’s abroad, there’s interest in England as well. The Championship is a league I know very well having been promoted out of it three times. At this moment in time for me it’s just if a club wants to speak to me and if we speak is it something we’d like to do together - because I think it comes down to the relationship with the players, which comes eventually, but the biggest relationship is with either the sporting director or the CEO depending on the structure. You have to get that feel for the club and say what do we want to do, does your vision match my vision and if we do that, how are we going to do it.”

